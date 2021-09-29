Apple’s iPhone 13 Pro Max flagship can fast charge at up to 27W speeds

According to testing conducted by ChargerLAB (see video below), Apple’s flagship iPhone 13 Pro Max is capable of faster charging at up to 27W speeds when connected to a 30W or higher USB-C power adapter. This capability is not advertised by Apple, but the company does sell the Apple 30W USB-C Power Adapter. which can be used

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

For comparison, the iPhone 12 Pro Max is capable of charging at up to around 21W to 22W speeds with an equivalent power adapter.

It’s worth noting that the iPhone 13 Pro Max does not sustain peak 27W power for the entire charging cycle due to heat considerations, but the device should still charge slightly faster than the iPhone 12 Pro Max overall.

It’s unclear if the smaller iPhone 13 Pro is also capable of charging at up to 27W speeds… The standard iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini are limited to roughly the same charging speeds as the equivalent iPhone 12 models, according to a user on Chinese social media platform Weibo.