Apple TV+ orders four-part docuseries about the rise and fall of Carlos Ghosn

Apple TV+ has greenlit a four-part documentary series about the rise and fall of former Nissan and Renault CEO Carlos Ghosn.

Ghosn was the CEO of Michelin North America, chairman and CEO of Renault, chairman of AvtoVAZ, chairman and CEO of Nissan, and chairman of Mitsubishi Motors, and was also the chairman and CEO of the Renault–Nissan–Mitsubishi Alliance, a strategic partnership among those automotive manufacturers.

Tom Grater for Deadline:

Told through unprecedented access to the people who were there, alongside the reporting of Wall Street Journal reporters Nick Kostov and Sean McLain, the untitled docuseries will tell the full story of how one of the most admired businessmen on the planet became its most famous international fugitive. Once one of the most powerful figures in the global automotive industry, Ghosn’s world came crashing down in 2018 when he was arrested and held in jail in Japan for allegations of financial misconduct. A year later, Ghosn made global headlines again when he pulled off an extraordinary escape from Japan to Lebanon, smuggled onto a private jet in a box by a former US Green Beret.

MacDailyNews Take: Last week, the auto exec-turned-fugitive, Carlos Ghosn, slammed Nissan and explained why the global autos alliance that he built did not sit well with the Japanese government. Read more here.