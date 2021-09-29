macOS Monterey update may introduce new ‘High Power Mode’ for Mac

Back in January 2020, 9to5Mac reported that Apple was working on a new “Pro Mode” to let MacBook users get maximum performance by ignoring some energy-saving restrictions. Apple’s latest macOS Monterey beta includes references to a “High Power Mode” that may be a renaming of the feature.

In early 2020, code discovered in a macOS Catalina beta build suggested that Apple was working on a new performance-focused operating mode for MacBook hardware. Code strings attached to the so-called “Pro Mode” warned users, “Apps may run faster, but battery life may decrease and fan noise may increase.”

Filipe Espósito for 9to5Mac:

9to5Mac has now found references to a new “High Power Mode” added to macOS Monterey beta 8, which was released to developers earlier today. While “Low Power Mode” already exists and reduces the performance of Mac laptops to save battery life, “High Power Mode” is expected to do the opposite by letting users run apps at full performance even when the Mac is not connected to the power.

MacDailyNews Take: With Apple widely expected to introduce new “M1X” MacBook Pro models later this year, perhaps “High Power Mode” will be exclusive to the next-gen 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pro models.