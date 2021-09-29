Apple CEO Tim Cook receives 2.5 million Apple shares

Apple CEO Tim Cook has received 2.55 million Apple shares as part of a new compensation package that runs through 2026, according to a newly posted filing with the U.S. SEC.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

Back in August, Cook received more than 5 million shares of Apple stock and sold them for more than $750 million. The stock transfer was the final part of a compensation package that Cook received when he became CEO of Apple in 2011. On Sunday, Cook received 2.55 million shares of Apple stock, according to a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission posted to Apple’s website on Sept. 28. By a rough estimate, the stocks are worth about $367.7 million. The stock awards are meant to incentivize continued work at the company through [2026].

MacDailyNews Note: These restricted stock units are scheduled to vest as to one-third of the units on each of April 1, 2024, April 1, 2025, and April 1, 2026.

Cook also receives a base salary which was $3 million in 2020.

