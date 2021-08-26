Apple CEO Tim Cook to get $750 million payout this week

Apple CEO Tim Cook will this week collect the 10th and final tranche of the pay deal, worth some $750 million, that he received a decade ago after he became the company’s CEO.
Cook has been the chief executive officer of Apple Inc. since August 24, 2011. Cook previously served as the company’s chief operating officer under its co-founder Steve Jobs who passed away after a long battle with just six weeks later on October 5, 2011 after a long battle with pancreatic cancer.
Scott Carpenter for Bloomberg:
The haul consists of about 5 million shares worth roughly $750 million, according to calculations by Bloomberg News. Part of the payout is contingent on Apple’s stock return over the past three years surpassing at least two-thirds of companies in the S&P 500 — a threshold the iPhone maker cleared by a wide margin.
Apple’s soaring stock price has allowed Cook, 60, to collect top payouts year after year and made him a billionaire. He currently has a net worth of about $1.5 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.
The Apple executive said in 2015 that he plans to give most of his fortune away…
MacDailyNews Take: Nice work if you can get it!
17 Comments
For doing what?!…
Theft. This generate failed at business 101 concentrating all production in hostile communist hellholes. No us production of iPhones, not even 1%. Apple needs a chef, not a cook.
He’s a piece of crap and destroyed apples soul and users privacy. He’s worse than skulley. Total loser.
F cook.
Agreed…
And you are the worlds biggest tosser
Well, it’s hard to say he didn’t earn it. Geez, what a ride the stock has been on the past 10 years. Nearly a 1200% gain. $1000 invested when Timo took the reigns is now worth over $12,000.00. That’s what we call a 100 bagger. Maybe we need to call it a 1000 bagger?
https://www.cnbc.com/2021/08/24/how-much-apple-stock-has-grown-since-tim-cook-became-ceo-in-2011.html
The same growth as GOOG and MSFT over that period. Both Pichai and Nadella have made substantially less than Cook for the same results. They should outsource the position to an Indian for cost savings. Cook is nothing special, radical leftist technocrats are a dime a dozen in the Valley.
It’s actually easy as hell to say he didn’t earn it, because he didn’t earn it. He’s drifting off the fumes and goodwill created by Steve Jobs.
What position could possibly be worth this? Maybe…if you just saved the earth from certain destruction from a rouge asteroid!
I didn’t realize some asteroids wore rouge.
They’re Martian…duh!
They won’t follow the narrative.
Or better yet, successfully withdraw from Afghanistan with zero deaths and no terrorist bombings…
Grow up. Totally irrelevant remark.
Cook manages the largest mkt cap co of the entire US market and, for The World…with 1 or 2 technical exceptions.
The salary for all big-company CEOs is mind boggling and seemingly disproportionate–at least for this mind–but honking on Cook for receiving such a wage, is curious. It seems personal (I’m NOT a fan of Cook and berate his SJW-ism often), but all things considered, he’s not involved in a wage heist.
It has more to do with our entire economy being structured on a hyper effect; having assets results in the appreciation/inflation of those assets. “Hyper” is key. Having wealth is ALWAYS required to obtaining more, but it’s accelerated with the current structure that’s been primarily built on the Fed’s decisions that result in asset inflation.
There are others, but that’s the real problem.
Tim hasn’t done anything illegal to receive such a wage, that you know of?
It’s “just” unfair?
Would you say no to such a grant given to you?
Well heck now we know why he chased profits and stock growth at all cost. It’s such a shame that Apple maintained its 38% profit margin even if it meant doing business with an criminal state with widespread systematic slavery, forced work, ethic genocide and organ harvesting. Apple is the CCPs biggest partner. Apple’s obscene profit margins at any cost is so sad for this once great American company but now we know why.
“The haul consists of about 5 million shares worth roughly $750 million, according to calculations by Bloomberg News. Part of the payout is contingent on Apple’s stock return over the past three years surpassing at least two-thirds of companies in the S&P 500”
It’s not to late for Apple to change course and unplug from the CCP.
Yes, I truly respect genius qualities and abilities of Steve Jobs exhibited during his tenure. But I do not have to divinize him. Talking about his successor, it is still difficult for me to understand why Steve Jobs with his vision, his love for the company he created and nurtured, and his ability to see far ahead where things are going (an old Wayne Gretzky quote “I skate to where the puck is going to be, not where it has been.” that Jobs often quoted comes to my mind ) and all that, he appointed Cook as his successor. Tim Cook is everything Steve Jobs would have dismissed in nurturing, growing and taking Apple farther to where Jobs dreamed of and strived for. I am still convinced that Jobs wanted Cook to remain iCEO (interim CEO), and steady the course during possible turmoil after his passing away. I read a lot of reports and watched interviews regarding how much he appreciated Scott Forstall because Jobs saw his shadow and/or alter ego in Scott’s flare of imaginations, creative thought process and deep technological understanding. But what was the first thing Cook did? He fired Scott very quickly to preserve his position as Apple’s CEO (my speculation). He concocted the image of Scott being a difficult personality to manage. Really? My guess is that Cook created a confrontational atmosphere using “fresh-off-the-incarceration look” buddy Jony-the-Ive who constantly encroached into Scott’s territory (S/W design). Naturally, Scott, or anybody else in that situation, got mad.
I believe Cook is very ruthless when it comes to defending profit (good but at all cost approach), his reputation and HIS money. Sock split? Why was it done?
Anyway, Cook is lucky as most tech companies are enjoying profitable years. But everything Apple is doing now is essentially a follow-up of what Steve left, or follow others (HomePod for example?). No revolutionary products (H/W or S/W) or ideas that set Apple apart.
Let’s commend Cook’s accomplishment for a balance. He did steadied Apple after Job’s passing away and he was probably good at it. But he is NOT an “operations” manager and someone else is doing it. Cook’s entrusted mission is to lead and bring Apple to even more attractive and powerful company. He has thousands of extremely able staff and engineers under him. Use and manage them effectively and wisely. He does not have to predict the demise of Adobe Flash Player or CD player etc 10 years before it actually happened. Nobody expects Cook to be that capable. All you have to do is simply you “WOW” us in many ways. Am I asking you too much? Perhaps I am.
Anyway, congratulations Mr. Cook, for your personal fortunes.