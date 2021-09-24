FCC filing reveals Apple Watch Series 7 has secret 60.5GHz wireless connection for data transfer

Although Apple hasn’t revealed many details about the new Apple Watch Series 7, including its release date beyond the nebulous “later this fall,” FCC filings have now revealed that Series 7 has a secret 60.5GHz wireless connection for data transfer.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

The filings indicate that the 60.5GHz module is only activated when the Apple Watch is placed on a proprietary magnetic dock with a corresponding 60.5GHz module, but this dock will likely be reserved for use by Apple employees. For example, it’s possible that Apple Stores might use the dock to wirelessly restore an Apple Watch, and if so, it will be interesting to see if Series 7 models still have a hidden diagnostic port for wired connectivity. The dock has a model number of A2687 and it is powered by a USB-C port, according to the filings, which were first spotted by Barclays analysts Blayne Curtis and Tom O’Malley. The filings were submitted in late August and made available last week.

MacDailyNews Take: This quite nicely presages the port-free iPhone.

As we wrote just yesterday, “Soon, Apple’s iPhones and iPads won’t have any ports at all. As it stands even today, the Lightning port on our iPhones is largely superfluous.”