First impressions from owners of new iPhone 13 and 13 Pro models

On Friday, September 24th, the innovative and elegant iPhone 13 lineup went on sale around the world and, now, new owners are offering their first impressions.

Apple Store locations, as well as Apple’s online store, are open for customers who want to learn about and experience the newest iPhone and iPad lineups. Redesigned inside and out, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max introduce the most advanced pro camera system ever on iPhone, Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, improved battery life, the Apple-designed A15 Bionic chip, and 5G. iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature the most advanced dual-camera system ever in iPhone and powerhouse A15 Bionic chip in a sleek and durable design. iPad mini features an all-screen design, the A15 Bionic chip, 5G, Center Stage, and more. iPad features the Apple-designed A13 Bionic, Center Stage, True Tone, and now starts with double the storage.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

New ‌iPhone 13‌ and 13 Pro owners are sharing their opinions on the MacRumors forums, and for those awaiting their own new iPhones or considering a purchase, impressions from average consumers provide useful insight. MacRumors reader Hindsy, who shared several photos of his new Sierra Blue ‌iPhone 13 Pro‌, said that the 120Hz display is “definitely noticeable” even for “an amateur like me.” MacRumors reader Chris got iPhone 12 models in pink and blue. The pink is “gorgeous” and a must-see in person, and the blue is lighter in person too. Cinematic Mode is “incredibly fluid and fast.”

And of course this year’s blue lineup is absolutely stellar! The Sierra Blue is a lot lighter than you’d think in person. pic.twitter.com/LD6vf9T5gU — Chris (@megarangerblue) September 23, 2021

