Empire reviews Apple TV+ series ‘Foundation’: ‘Lavish, jaw-dropping, breathtakingly bold’

Based on the award-winning novels by Isaac Asimov, “Foundation” chronicles a band of exiles on their monumental journey to save humanity and rebuild civilization amid the fall of the Galactic Empire. The new series, courtesy of David S. Goyer, premiered exclusively on Apple TV+ on September 24th.
With a budget that would put most blockbusters to shame, Foundation may be the most lavish show on television, combining jaw-dropping production design with stunning location shoots in Iceland, Berlin and the Canary Islands that give the disparate worlds a tactile realism green-screen alone would not provide. But while it delivers in both scope and spectacle, Foundation is not for the faint-hearted. This is a slice of rock-hard sci-fi that tickles the intellect with concepts both philosophical and profound; one that routinely hops back and forth through decades and sometimes centuries. Goyer’s vision for Foundation is an eight-series adaptation, and the prospect of an 80-hour, epoch-spanning yarn won’t be to everyone’s tastes. But for those willing to take it on, Foundation’s debut season is a breathtakingly bold undertaking that will dazzle just as much as it confounds, and lays its own foundation for what may prove the most ambitious television yet.
Mind-bogglingly epic, this is classic sci-fi writ large — a deep (if dense) vision of the future, rendered with all the gloss and spectacle of a big-screen event movie.
MacDailyNews Take: We’re signed up for the long haul!
6 Comments
I am looking forward to never watching this or any of Apple’s stuff.
No one cares what you watch. Your loss.
STFU and GFY
More bandwidth for the rest of us. Woohoo! This might be the one that gets me to subscribe, except I don’t have Internet at home. 🙂 Ted Lasso is good!
I’ve been waiting for this! 😀
Funny that the reviewing publication is called Empire ✨
It may be “rock-hard” sci-fi, but this story is ultimately about the characters. Not about starships and the “science.” That’s why something written before much of our current modern technology is recognizable and believable as the distant future. The look of the show reminds me of what I’ve seen in trailers for the upcoming Dune (movie), the other epic sci-fi saga of the distant future. We get both, the TV show and movie franchise, running in parallel!