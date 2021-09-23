iPhone 13 preorders soar more than 20% ahead of last year’s iPhone 12 preorders

Preorders worldwide for Apple ‘s newest iPhone 13 models are soaring more than 20% ahead of last year’s iPhone 12 models, according to Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives, who published his estimates in a research note on Thursday.

Sabrina Escoba for Barron’s:

Pre-orders in China exceeded 5 million across multiple platforms on Friday, the first day the tech giant started taking orders, the South China Morning Post reported. Apple’s official store on JD.com, China’s largest online retailer, received more than 3 million pre-orders alone, surpassing iPhone 12 pre-orders, SCMP reported.

Pre-order wait times on the company’s website on Monday were longer for all iPhone 13 models than for the comparable iPhone 12 models, according to Credit Suisse analyst Matthew Cabral.

Global demand could be partially fueled by users who may feel it is time for an upgrade in a post-vaccine “reopening environment,” Ives wrote. He estimated that roughly 250 million of the current 975 million iPhone users have not upgraded their smartphones in more than 3.5 years, creating pent-up demand within the company’s fixed base. In the U.S., attractive carrier trade-ins and discounts may be especially tempting for customers to trade in their older models, he added.