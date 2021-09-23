iPhone 13 lineup arrives Friday. It’s a big day for consumers – and investors

Apple’s iPhone 13 lineup — the 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, and flagship 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max — arrives on Friday, September 24th. It’s a big day for consumers – and investors.

Conner Smith for Barron’s:

A Barron’s analysis of a decade’s worth of trading data shows that Apple shares have declined in the week after an iPhone release in eight of the last 10 years. Over that period, Apple shares are down an average of 0.9% during the five trading days after the release…

In an e-mail to Barron’s, Wedbush analyst Dan Ives characterized the trend of traders selling Apple stock around launch as a knee-jerk reaction. “That has and continues to be the wrong move as the skeptics fight the pure momentum and pent up demand of these upgrade cycles,” Ives said. “This [year] is no different as we believe Apple is on pace to be a $3 trillion market cap in 2022 despite the haters continuing to hate,” he adds.

Indeed, buying the dip has often paid off. Over the last 10 years, if you bought Apple stock a week after the flagship iPhone release, you’d have an average gain of 3.2% through year end. Excluding 2013 and 2018 — when Apple stock actually rose around the release — brings the average gain to 5.9%.