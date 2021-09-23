For some reason, users aren’t updating to iOS 15 as quickly as they did with iOS 14

Two days after releasing iOS 15 to the public, a report from analytics company Mixpanel suggests that users aren’t updating to iOS 15 as quickly as they did with iOS 14. According to the report, in over 48 hours, just 8.59% of users updated to iOS 15 while during the same period with iOS 14, adoption was already over 14.68%.
One of the things that could explain this lower adoption is that users can keep on iOS 14, with version 14.8, and continue receiving important security patches. Not only that, if users haven’t updated to iOS 14.8 yet, it will appear more prominent than the iOS 15 update on the “Settings” tab.
Also, when iOS 14 launched, people were really interested in the ability to remove apps from the Home Screen without deleting them, adding widgets, and customizing app icons.
With iOS 15, some of the big changes were delayed, including SharePlay, which will allow people to watch TV shows, listen to songs, and more while on a FaceTime call.
MacDailyNews Take: Gee, it’s so flummoxing that users aren’t updating to iOS 15 as quickly as they did with iOS 14!
Beyond the trifles Adorno lists above, we wonder what the real issue could be?
Oh, right, it’s the trust issues introduced when Apple spinelessly attempted to sell out users and deliver backdoor surveillance via the hackneyed Think of the Children™ trojan horse.
That the scheme is still “delayed, not cancelled, is an abject failure of the weak, cowardly, and perhaps-compromised, Apple “leadership.”
Count us among those who have not installed iOS 15 on any of our personal devices to date:
We’ll be waiting to install this on devices other than test devices until third-parties can verify that the code does not include the ill-considered, supposedly-delayed backdoor to scan users’ photo libraries, ostensibly for Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), but which could easily be bastardized to scan for political images, words, etc. — MacDailyNews, September 20, 2021
Additional background:
Originally Apple would use one database of hashes from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).
Then, after outcry, Apple changed that to “two or more child safety organizations operating in separate sovereign jurisdictions.”
Of course, Apple’s multi-country “safeguard” is no safeguard at all.
The Five Eyes (FVEY) is an intelligence alliance comprising the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. These countries are parties to the multilateral UKUSA Agreement, a treaty for joint cooperation in signals intelligence.
The FVEY further expanded their surveillance capabilities during the course of the “war on terror,” with much emphasis placed on monitoring the World Wide Web. The former NSA contractor Edward Snowden described the Five Eyes as a “supra-national intelligence organization that does not answer to the known laws of its own countries.”
Documents leaked by Snowden in 2013 revealed that the FVEY has been spying on one another’s citizens and sharing the collected information with each other in order to circumvent restrictive domestic regulations on surveillance of citizens.
Apple’s claim to scan only for CSAM was intended to be a trojan horse, introduced via the hackneyed “Think of the Children” ruse, that would be bastardized in secret for all sorts of surveillance under the guise of “safety” in the future.
“Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.” — Benjamin Franklin
The fact that Apple ever considered this travesty in the first place, much less announced and tried to implement it in the fashion they did, has damaged the company’s reputation for protecting user privacy immensely; perhaps irreparably.
Hopefully, if Apple has any sense whatsoever, is not hopelessly compromised, and can resist whatever pressure forced them into this ill-considered abject disloyalty to customers who value their privacy and security, the company will end this disastrous scheme promptly and double-down on privacy by finally and immediately enabling end-to-end encryption of iCloud backups as a company which claims to be a champion of privacy would have done many years ago. — MacDailyNews, September 4, 2021
We all know fully well why people are not updating to iOS 15. They’re waiting to see if Tim Cook’s pedophile snooping Will get deployed.
Did this guy from 9to5 Mac, just come out from under a rock? 9to5 Mac is really getting suspect when it comes to their tech journalism.
In my case, it’s Shortcuts. I can’t afford for everything to break and stop working.
I’ve upgraded though there have been “issues” with 15 I’m hoping Apple resolves quickly. The big problem is that if Apple actually does start tracking us, what is our current alternative? Android? Or?? Other than that, I fully support MDN’s strong position on this. MDN has never blindly followed Apple when Apple was getting things wrong and MDN is totally right to be concerned about this now. The question will come down to options for us if Apple doesn’t finally do the right thing. Sadly, we may not be able to trust Apple even if they say they’re dropping the whole thing that they may not be doing it anyway. Irreparable.
We can see how Apple kneeled to Russia and China. Why not everywhere. We can still dictate with our pockets and not buy any new Apple products.
I did update ONE device to 15… My tv 😆 But not my iPhone, not my 2 iPads.
BOOM. Tim Cook, meet REALITY, and if you really want to keep Steve Jobs legacy alive, you’ll realize people are smarter than you think. Tim, they understand that while YOU might think YOU are OK, someday you will pass Apple onto someone else, and with the powers over the tribe you put in place to ruin and exploit your precious fans. Get your head out of your ass, Tim.
Seriously, out of the literal BILLIONS of iPhones out there, how many people are the least bit aware of the potential scanning of your devices? Maybe a few thousand? Maybe? I think there just aren’t as many compelling new features in this update — and the ones that are compelling aren’t available at launch. Also, as the user base grows, the percentage of hard-core users (the ones most likely to update on day one) naturally grows smaller and smaller…
Probably 5%, or about the difference (at this point) between last year’s update percentage and this year’s number 😉
It’s probably because the rollout of iOS 15 isn’t automatic…
My device wanted to stay on iOS 14 and update to the latest security update, I had to manually select iOS 15 for it to update.
But sure, let’s say it’s because of CSAM…
So far I’m finding it to be rather buggy. Lots of screen freezing and slow down.
Comparing stats in and around a pandemic is always suspect as is doing so after just 2 days.
Firstly, changing economic circumstances have exacerbated the trend for people to hold onto older iPhone models and probably pass older models onto friends and family who may know less about version differences and upgrade processes.
Secondly, as noted above it’s now a separate and deliberate step to uograde so it might take a few extra days or weeks for people to read about the update, see the update, do the update.
Thirdly, when so many people are working from home now, it might be that they are more reluctant to upgrade straight away or even just because it’s mid-week and they want to wait until the weekend.
I think it may be a glitch in the system. My iPhone says there are no updates available, and I am on 14.7
Not a surprise users feel BETRAYED by Cook and Apple under the holy name of saving the children Trojan Horse.
I have lost the little respect once held for Tim Cook down to ZERO and he needs to leave Apple permanently over this terms of service DEBACLE!…
Maybe because it’s not even prompting me to install it. Had no idea it was available as I haven’t been here in a few days. I went into the settings and I see it says my iPhone is up-to-date with iOS 14.8 and then below that it says also available upgrade to iOS 15. Not exactly begging to be installed.
More likely, most people are holding off to see if there are any significant bugs found, and/or just waiting for 15.0.1 to be released, and then upgrade.