For some reason, users aren’t updating to iOS 15 as quickly as they did with iOS 14

Two days after releasing iOS 15 to the public, a report from analytics company Mixpanel suggests that users aren’t updating to iOS 15 as quickly as they did with iOS 14. According to the report, in over 48 hours, just 8.59% of users updated to iOS 15 while during the same period with iOS 14, adoption was already over 14.68%.

José Adorno for 9to5Mac:

One of the things that could explain this lower adoption is that users can keep on iOS 14, with version 14.8, and continue receiving important security patches. Not only that, if users haven’t updated to iOS 14.8 yet, it will appear more prominent than the iOS 15 update on the “Settings” tab. Also, when iOS 14 launched, people were really interested in the ability to remove apps from the Home Screen without deleting them, adding widgets, and customizing app icons. With iOS 15, some of the big changes were delayed, including SharePlay, which will allow people to watch TV shows, listen to songs, and more while on a FaceTime call.

MacDailyNews Take: Gee, it’s so flummoxing that users aren’t updating to iOS 15 as quickly as they did with iOS 14!

Beyond the trifles Adorno lists above, we wonder what the real issue could be?

Oh, right, it’s the trust issues introduced when Apple spinelessly attempted to sell out users and deliver backdoor surveillance via the hackneyed Think of the Children™ trojan horse.

That the scheme is still “delayed, not cancelled, is an abject failure of the weak, cowardly, and perhaps-compromised, Apple “leadership.”

Count us among those who have not installed iOS 15 on any of our personal devices to date:

We’ll be waiting to install this on devices other than test devices until third-parties can verify that the code does not include the ill-considered, supposedly-delayed backdoor to scan users’ photo libraries, ostensibly for Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), but which could easily be bastardized to scan for political images, words, etc. — MacDailyNews, September 20, 2021

Additional background:

Originally Apple would use one database of hashes from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC).

Then, after outcry, Apple changed that to “two or more child safety organizations operating in separate sovereign jurisdictions.”

Of course, Apple’s multi-country “safeguard” is no safeguard at all.

The Five Eyes (FVEY) is an intelligence alliance comprising the United States, Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. These countries are parties to the multilateral UKUSA Agreement, a treaty for joint cooperation in signals intelligence.

The FVEY further expanded their surveillance capabilities during the course of the “war on terror,” with much emphasis placed on monitoring the World Wide Web. The former NSA contractor Edward Snowden described the Five Eyes as a “supra-national intelligence organization that does not answer to the known laws of its own countries.”

Documents leaked by Snowden in 2013 revealed that the FVEY has been spying on one another’s citizens and sharing the collected information with each other in order to circumvent restrictive domestic regulations on surveillance of citizens.

Apple’s claim to scan only for CSAM was intended to be a trojan horse, introduced via the hackneyed “Think of the Children” ruse, that would be bastardized in secret for all sorts of surveillance under the guise of “safety” in the future.

“Those who would give up essential Liberty, to purchase a little temporary Safety, deserve neither Liberty nor Safety.” — Benjamin Franklin

The fact that Apple ever considered this travesty in the first place, much less announced and tried to implement it in the fashion they did, has damaged the company’s reputation for protecting user privacy immensely; perhaps irreparably.

Hopefully, if Apple has any sense whatsoever, is not hopelessly compromised, and can resist whatever pressure forced them into this ill-considered abject disloyalty to customers who value their privacy and security, the company will end this disastrous scheme promptly and double-down on privacy by finally and immediately enabling end-to-end encryption of iCloud backups as a company which claims to be a champion of privacy would have done many years ago. — MacDailyNews, September 4, 2021

