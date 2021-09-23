Apple releases iOS 12.5.5 with ‘important security updates’ for older iPhones and iPads

For iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation), Apple on Thursday released iOS 12.5.5 which “provides important security updates and is recommended for all users.”

About the security content of iOS 12.5.5:

CoreGraphics

• Available for: iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation)

• Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted PDF may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

• Description: An integer overflow was addressed with improved input validation.

CVE-2021-30860: The Citizen Lab

WebKit

• Available for: iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation)

• Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

• Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.

CVE-2021-30858: an anonymous researcher

XNU

• Available for: iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6 Plus, iPad Air, iPad mini 2, iPad mini 3, and iPod touch (6th generation)

• Impact: A malicious application may be able to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges. Apple is aware of reports that an exploit for this issue exists in the wild.

• Description: A type confusion issue was addressed with improved state handling.

CVE-2021-30869: Erye Hernandez of Google Threat Analysis Group, Clément Lecigne of Google Threat Analysis Group, and Ian Beer of Google Project Zero

MacDailyNews Take: We’ve updated an iPad Air to iOS 12.5.5 and, while we’d be hard-pressed to call it snappy, we’ve experienced no issues after updating.