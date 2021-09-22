Apple TV+ debuts trailer for sci-fi series ‘Invasion’ starring Sam Neill

Apple TV+ today unveiled the trailer for “Invasion,” a new 10-episode science fiction drama series starring Sam Neill from Academy and Emmy Award-nominated writer/producer/director Simon Kinberg (“X-Men” films, “Deadpool” films, “The Martian”) and David Weil (“Hunters”).

The sweeping, character-driven Apple Original series, directed by Emmy Award nominee Jakob Verbruggen (“The Alienist,” “The Fall”), will make its global debut on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes on October 22, 2021, followed by new episodes weekly, every Friday.

Set across multiple continents, “Invasion” follows an alien invasion through different perspectives around the world. The series stars Sam Neill (“Jurassic World: Dominion,” “Peaky Blinders”), Shamier Anderson (“Bruised,” “Awake”), Golshifteh Farahani (“Extraction,” “Paterson,” “Body of Lies”), Firas Nassar (“Fauda”) and Shioli Kutsuna (“Deadpool 2,” “The Outsider”).

Hailing from Boat Rocker Studios, “Invasion” is written and executive produced by Kinberg and Weil. In addition to directing, Verbruggen serves as executive producer. Audrey Chon, Amy Kaufman and Elisa Ellis serve as executive producers alongside Andrew Baldwin, who also writes. Katie O’Connell Marsh serves as executive producer for Boat Rocker Studios.

Apple TV+ is available on the Apple TV app in over 100 countries and regions, on over 1 billion screens, including iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac, popular smart TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony, VIZIO, TCL and others, Roku and Amazon Fire TV devices, Chromecast with Google TV, PlayStation and Xbox gaming consoles, and at tv.apple.com, for $4.99 per month with a seven-day free trial. For a limited time, customers who purchase and activate a new iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, Mac or iPod touch can enjoy three months of Apple TV+ for free.

MacDailyNews Take: Oh, yes, we’ll be watching, suckers for the genre that we are!