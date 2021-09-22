Apple releases iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 public beta

iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 with SharePlay is now available to public beta alongside the first developer beta of iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1. Developers can update today via the Settings app on their devices.
We don’t yet know what is new in iOS 15.1 beta 1, but we’re updating our devices now to dive into things.
It’s likely that iOS 15.1 includes improvements and bug fixes for iOS 15, but it could also include new features that were not included in iOS 15.0. As a reminder, iOS 15 launched without a number of promised features, including SharePlay, ID cards in the Wallet app, App Privacy Report, CarPlay navigation improvements, Universal Control, Legacy Contacts, and Find My AirPods.
In addition to iOS 15.1 beta 1 and iPadOS 15.1 beta 1, Apple today has also released tvOS 15.1 for Apple TV as well. There is also watchOS 8.1 for Apple Watch.
MacDailyNews Take: Fast and furious the updates fly out of Cupertino! Note that iOS 14.0 was released to the public on September 16, 2020 and was followed by iOS 14.1 just over one month later on October 20, 2020.
They really need to prioritise sorting out the current joke of the Home Screen layout and size & placement of icons in iPadOS…
It is worse than a disgrace that the Home Screen is less usable now than it was when they launched the iPad in 2010. Steve Jobs would never have let it go public looking the way it does…
And simultaneously they try to market the iPad Pro and Magic Keyboard as a potential laptop replacement?? As John McEnroe famously said, “You cannot be serious!”
I love my iPad Pro 11″ with the magic keyboard….I don’t do actual work with it…but I love the keyboard at keeping fingerprints off my screen. Mostly use it for controlling my Music with Roon!