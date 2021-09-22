Apple releases iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 public beta

iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1 with SharePlay is now available to public beta alongside the first developer beta of iOS 15.1 and iPadOS 15.1. Developers can update today via the Settings app on their devices.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

We don’t yet know what is new in iOS 15.1 beta 1, but we’re updating our devices now to dive into things.

It’s likely that iOS 15.1 includes improvements and bug fixes for iOS 15, but it could also include new features that were not included in iOS 15.0. As a reminder, iOS 15 launched without a number of promised features, including SharePlay, ID cards in the Wallet app, App Privacy Report, CarPlay navigation improvements, Universal Control, Legacy Contacts, and Find My AirPods.

In addition to iOS 15.1 beta 1 and iPadOS 15.1 beta 1, Apple today has also released tvOS 15.1 for Apple TV as well. There is also watchOS 8.1 for Apple Watch.