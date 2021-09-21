Apple offers six months free Apple Music to AirPods and Beats owners

Apple is now giving AirPods and Beats users who have updated to iOS 15 six months free use of the company’s Apple Music streaming service.

Appel Music offers over 75 million songs in lossless audio, at no extra cost.

William Gallagher for AppleInsider:

It doesn’t matter whether the devices are bought now, or recently. What is required is that the users must be new subscribers, they can’t already have an Apple Music subscription. Also, they must also be running iOS 15, or iPadOS 15, on their iPhone or iPad. Under those conditions, the devices eligible are: • AirPods Pro

• AirPods with Charging Case

• AirPods with Wireless Charging Case

• AirPods Max

• Beats Studio Buds

• Powerbeats

• Powerbeats Pro

• Beats Solo Pro

MacDailyNews Note: New buyers have 90 days from the date of purchase to take up the free Apple Music offer. Current owners of the devices can take advantage of the offer any time within 90 days after they update to iOS 15 or iPadOS 15. With iOS 15 or iPadOS 15, open the Music app, and eligible users should be prompted about the offer which can also be found at any time in the Listen Now tab in the Music app.