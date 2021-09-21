Apple spotlights additional iOS 15 features, including Dual-SIM phone number switching in Messages

Apple recently updated its iOS 15 features page to spotlight some additional features, including the ability for users to seamlessly switch between phone numbers in the middle of an iMessage conversation on an iPhone with Dual SIM support.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

In addition to revealing that Find My network support for AirPods Pro and AirPods Max has been delayed until “later this fall,” Apple said iOS 15 allows users to seamlessly switch between phone numbers in the middle of an iMessage conversation on an iPhone with Dual SIM support, including the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR, and newer.

Regional updates to the page include the addition of Japanese in the list of new Voice Control languages and the addition of Singapore for countries with air quality maps in the Weather app on iOS 15…

Apple labeled iCloud Private Relay as a beta feature last month, and the iOS 15 features page now states that when using Private Relay, some websites may have issues, such as showing content for the wrong region or requiring extra steps to sign in.