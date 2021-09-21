Apple Mac continues to reign supreme in personal computer customer satisfaction – ACSI

Apple, with a leading ACSI score of 82, continues to reigns supreme in personal computer customer satisfaction, according to the American Customer Satisfaction Index (ACSI).

Customer satisfaction with personal computers – including desktops, laptops, and tablets – reboots, inching up 1.3% to 79 (out of 100), according to the ACSI Household Appliance and Electronics Study 2020-2021.

Satisfaction with desktop computers dips for a third year, down 3% to an ACSI score of 78. This slip places desktops in a first-place tie with laptops (up 1%). Tablet users are now the least satisfied of the bunch after dropping 3% to 76.

“Historically, desktop computer users have been more satisfied than laptop and tablet users, but that’s no longer the case,” says David VanAmburg, Managing Director at the ACSI, in a statement. “Since 2018, satisfaction with desktops has been slowly slipping, and it’s allowed the competition to catch up. Laptop users are now equally satisfied with their devices. It’ll be intriguing to see if this trend continues as more and more businesses turn to hybrid work models that promote flexibility and mobility.”

Following Apple, HP moves into second place after rising 4% to 80. Samsung slides 2% to 79, tying Acer for third place. Just below the industry average, Dell and Lenovo score 78 apiece, with ASUS at 77.

The group of smaller PCs makers and Amazon – for the Kindle, which doesn’t offer the same functionality as a traditional PC – plummet 3% and 5%, respectively, placing them both in the industry cellar with scores of 74.

MacDailyNews Take: Obviously, each point carries a lot of weight, as anyone who’s used both an Apple Mac and a HP slab of Windows PC dreck can readily attest. There are miles of distance between each exit here.