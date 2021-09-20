Ming-Chi Kuo: iPhone 13 pre-orders stronger than iPhone 12, iPhone 13 Pro shortages to stretch into November

Apple last week unveiled iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max and began pre-orders on Friday, September 17th. Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo says that iPhone 13 pre-orders have been stronger than for even the strong-selling iPhone 12, with iPhone 13 Pro shortages expected to stretch into November.

Chance Miller for 9to5Mac:

According to the analyst, pre-orders for the iPhone 13 series “are higher than those for the iPhone 12 series,” but still “in line with market expectations.”

Kuo says that pre-order demand for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max is significantly higher than that for the iPhone 13 mini and iPhone 13. The analyst writes:

In terms of the proportion of shipments and average delivery time, iPhone 13 Pro Max & Pro are 45–50% and 3–5 weeks, respectively, both higher than the 35–40% and 3–4 weeks of iPhone 12 Pro Max & Pro. Therefore, the pre-order demand for iPhone 13 Pro Max & Pro increases. iPhone 13 & mini are 50–55% and 0–2 weeks, respectively, both lower than iPhone 12 & mini’s 60–65% and 1–2 weeks. Therefore, the preorder demand for iPhone 13 & mini declines. Overall, pre-order demand for iPhone 13 series is better than iPhone 12 series.

…Kuo predicts that availability of the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, which are currently backordered, will improve by mid-November at the earliest.