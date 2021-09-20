How the Apple TV+ adaptation of ‘Foundation’ differs from Asimov’s classic trilogy

The highly-anticipated Apple TV+ series “Foundation” is an epic saga based on Isaac Asimov’s timeless trilogy of the same name. Of course, as with every adaptation, there are points where the Apple TV+ adaptation of “Foundation” differs from the original classic.

Helmed by visionary showrunner and executive producer David S. Goyer, the first season of “Foundation” will exclusively hit Apple TV+ worldwide on September 24, 2021 with the first two episodes available, followed by one new episode weekly, every Friday.

Cheryl Eddy for Goxmodo:

“Whenever I’m adapting something, I read it again or watch it again, and I try to write down what I think the core ideas are, the essential ingredients,” [Goyer] told io9 over video chat. “In this case, because Asimov wasn’t alive, I was talking to his estate, to his daughter, and I said, I want to make sure that I’ve identified the core ingredients that make Foundation, Foundation. Fortunately, they said, yeah, we feel like you’ve zeroed in on the most important elements. And because we’re adapting it now, over 70 years after Asimov first wrote it—you know, it was a metaphorical story back in the post-World War II environment—some of the events, some of the things that we’re interrogating, we’re going to have to change because we’re speaking to an audience of today and not an audience post-World War II.” The first big, important change: diversifying the characters. “Because there are virtually no female characters in the first book, I said to the Asimov estate, ‘How would you how would you feel if we gender-flipped a couple of the characters?’ And they said, ‘We love it. We think Asimov himself would have completely embraced that,’” Goyer said… “The book series itself makes these massive leaps forward in time, and particularly the first book is very ontological,” Goyer said. “Very few characters continue from one story to the next. My very first meeting at Apple, I said to them, ‘Guys, time is a character. You’re just going to have to embrace that.’ We do time jumps. We’re going to jump forward. We’re going to jump backwards. Sometimes we’re going to tell two parallel storylines that are operating at different times. We just have to embrace it. It would be insanity not to embrace it. And fortunately, everyone embraced it.”

