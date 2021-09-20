Apple releases Safari 15 for macOS Big Sur and macOS Catalina

Ahead of the public release of macOS Monterey (coming soon) in which it will be included, Apple today released Safari 15 which delivers faster performance, improved security, and the following new features:



• Tab Groups help you save and organize your tabs and easily access them across devices

• Redesigned tabs have a rounder and more defined appearance and take on the color of the webpage

• Compact tab bar option shows more of your web page on screen

• HTTPS upgrade automatically switches sites from HTTP to more secure HTTPS when available



For detailed information on the security content of this update, please visit: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222.