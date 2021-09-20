Apple TV+ enters streaming’s big league with major Emmy wins for ‘Ted Lasso’

Apple on Sunday became the first streaming service to secure an Emmy Award in a program category in only its second year of eligibility. After Apple TV+’s “Ted Lasso” broke records as the most nominated freshman comedy in Emmy Award history, tonight the beloved series landed four Emmy Awards, earning prizes for Outstanding Comedy Series, Outstanding Actor in a Comedy Series, Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series, and Outstanding Supporting Actress in A Comedy Series. Including the previously announced Creative Arts Emmy Awards, “Ted Lasso” took home a total of seven Emmy Awards in 2021.

Reuters:

Royal drama “The Crown” and feel good comedy “Ted Lasso” nabbed the top prizes at television’s Emmy awards on Sunday… The best drama series win for “The Crown” gave Netflix its biggest prize so far, while Apple TV+ entered streaming’s big league with the best comedy series win for “Ted Lasso.” Neither Netflix nor Apple TV+ had previously won a best comedy or best drama series Emmy.

Jason Sudeikis, the star and co-creator of “Ted Lasso,” was named best comedy actor. The show also brought statuettes for Britons Hannah Waddingham and Brett Goldstein for their supporting roles in the tale of a struggling English soccer team that won over TV fans with its folksy humor during the dark days of the coronavirus pandemic.

“This show is about family. This show’s about mentors and teachers and this show’s about teammates. And I wouldn’t be here without those three things in my life,” Sudeikis said on Sunday.