Apple’s iPhone 13 lineup is already showing strong early sales in China

Strong early sales are being seen in China as consumers are rushing to order more of Apple’s new iPhone 13 models vs. iPhone 12 last year, according to a report from the South China Morning Post.

More than 2 million pre-orders have been placed for the iPhone 13 through Apple’s official store on JD.com, SCMP reports, versus 2020’s 1.5 million pre-orders of the iPhone 12 lineup on the same site.

Jessica Bursztynsky for CNBC:

The South China Morning Post also reported that consumer interest appears high on Alibaba’s Tmall platform, which starts pre-orders Friday. China remains one of Apple’s most important markets, and any signs of sales growth there will be important going into holiday quarter. Apple unveiled its latest iPhone at a virtual event Tuesday. The iPhone 13 has a smaller display cutout, or “notch,” at the top of the screen. It also includes larger batteries that provide the devices with between 1.5 and 2.5 more hours of battery life than last year’s models, depending on device size, Apple said.

MacDailyNews Take: Yet another sign that the multi-year The Mother of All iPhone Supercycles™ is in full swing.