At its “California Streaming” event earlier this week, Apple unveiled the new iPad (9th gen.), iPad mini (6th gen.), Apple Watch Series 7, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and flagship iPhone 13 Pro Max, the world’s best smartphone. Here’s what’s on tap for Apple’s second autumn event, most likely to be held in October or maybe as late as November.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Multiple rumors have pointed towards 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models with slimmer bezels and a flat-edged design that’s not too much of a departure from the current design.

The new MacBook Pro models will regain ports that have been missing since 2016, including an SD card slot and an HDMI port, which will join the headphone jack and USB-C ports. Apple is making a return to MagSafe, and the new MacBook Pro models will use ‌MagSafe‌ ports for charging rather than a USB-C cable… Apple plans to replace the Touch Bar with a standard row of function keys.

Mini-LED display technology is a possibility, and the new MacBook Pro models may be the first Macs to gain mini-LED, which was introduced in the 2021 iPad Pro models… Rumors suggest the MacBook Pro models will be equipped with a faster and more powerful “M1X” chip that builds on the technology introduced with the M1.

Apple is working on a high-end version of the Mac mini that features a revamped design. Because the machine is expected to use the same M1X chip that’s being introduced in the MacBook Pro models, we may see it before the end of the year.