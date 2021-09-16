Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak starts new space company Privateer to clean up space debris

Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is working to startup a new space company, Privateer Space, whose mission will be to clean up the ever-growing issue of space debris – .

Privateer Space is working to keep space safe and accessible to all humankind. Co-founded by Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak and Ripcord founder Alex Fielding, Privateer will be providing private audiences a glimpse into the companies future plans at the AMOS Tech Conference in September 2021 in Maui Hawaii.

MacDailyNews Take: In an press release from August, first discovered by Gizmodo, Privateer Space was described as a “new satellite company focused on monitoring and cleaning up objects in space.”

“3D printing with titanium is incredibly valuable in industries like aerospace because of the material’s ability to support complex and lightweight designs,” Wozniak said in the press statement. “With the Studio System 2, the team at Privateer Space will be able to achieve the affordability and lightweighting capabilities needed to pave the way for our satellite design and launch. This technology is truly a differentiator in helping companies to accelerate innovations in space and, through the material advancements that Desktop Metal is making, we have an amazing opportunity to collaborate and keep space accessible for future generations.”

Not much else is known about the company. The Privateer website says the firm is “in stealth mode.”