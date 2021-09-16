Apple Watch SE now comes with a USB-C Magnetic Charging cable, and upgrade over the SE’s former USB-A connector.

Apple Watch SE (below) with USB-C charging cable, new Apple Watch bands, and Apple Watch Nike bands will be available to order today from apple.com/store and the Apple Store app, with availability in stores beginning Thursday, September 16th.

Powerful features to help keep you connected, active, healthy, and safe. Advanced sensors to track all the ways you move and to measure your favorite workouts. And available cellular so you can go without your phone. Apple Watch SE offers a lot – for a lot less than you expected, starting at just $279.

Juli Clover for MacRumors:

Apple is changing the cable in the box as it continues to transition away from USB-A and for consistency across the Apple Watch lineup. The ‌Apple Watch SE‌ will apparently ship with the same USB-C Fast Charger that’s available with the Apple Watch Series 7, but fast charging is limited to the new models. Though the cable is the same, the ‌Apple Watch SE‌ will charge at standard speeds. With the fast charge cable, the Series 7 is able to charge 33 percent faster than with a standard Apple Watch charging puck thanks to new charging architecture that is not built into the ‌Apple Watch SE‌.

MacDailyNews Take: No more male USB-C to female USB-A Adapters required for Apple Watch SE users!