New iPad mini has 2.9GHz A15 vs. iPhone 13 lineup’s 3.2GHz A15

Both the iPhone 13 and the new iPad mini are equipped with Apple’s latest A15 Bionic chip, but benchmark results reveal that the chip is downclocked to 2.9GHz in the iPad mini, compared to 3.2GHz in all iPhone 13 models.

iPad mini’s A15 contains a 5-core graphics vs. the iPhone 13 lineup’s A15 with 4-core graphics.

Joe Rossignol for MacRumors:

As to be expected, the downclocked chip appears to have a small 2-8% impact on the iPad mini’s performance compared to iPhone 13 models. In early Geekbench 5 results, the new iPad mini has average single-core and multi-core scores of around 1,595 and 4,540, compared to averages of around 1,730 and 4,660 for the iPhone 13 Pro. It’s unclear why Apple has downclocked the A15 chip in the iPad mini, but most users are unlikely to encounter any issues with performance using the device. Even with a downclocked A15 chip, the new iPad mini is up to 40% faster in single-core performance and up to 70% faster in multi-core performance compared to the previous-generation iPad mini with an A12 chip, according to benchmarks.

MacDailyNews Take: This is the beauty of controlling the whole widget, the SoC can be tuned for the product. The A15 is likely slightly downclocked to accommodate the 5-core graphics (vs. the 4-core graphics in the iPhone 13 lineup) while maintaining strong battery life (smaller battery area in the iPad mini vs. larger iPads, obviously).