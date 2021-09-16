Apple TV+ is becoming a powerhouse

Apple TV+ is a streaming service featuring Apple Originals — award-winning series, compelling dramas, groundbreaking documentaries, kids’ entertainment, comedies, and more — with new Apple Originals added every month and it’s becoming a powerhouse.

Danny Vena for The Motley Fool:

After years of speculation, Apple debuted its streaming video service — Apple TV+ — in November, 2019, and suffice it to say expectations were muted. The service was quickly dubbed an “also ran,” debuting to lukewarm reviews, as well as laughter and derision among the Hollywood set. The service had little more than a dozen programs when it launched, leaving many to ask, “Why bother?” Fast forward nearly two years, and the iPhone maker may be having the last laugh. Apple TV+ has grown to roughly 40 million subscribers, though roughly half of those are on free trials. While that’s a far cry from the 209 million Netflix reported to close out the June quarter and the 116 million that subscribe to Disney+, it’s enough to place Apple TV+ among the streaming elite. Now that it has a foothold, Apple has big plans… In the coming year, the iPhone maker plans to ramp up its output of movies and television shows, planning new releases each week… That’s not all. The company plans to spend heavily in marketing its video service in 2022, spending more than $500 million to promote Apple TV+. If Apple continues to add premium quality programming to its content library at its current breakneck pace, it won’t be long before its streaming business is a powerhouse in its own right.

MacDailyNews Take: As we wrote back in January 2018:

Those who can wrap their heads around Apple’s massive cash mountain and the company’s unparalleled ability to generate cash can clearly see who the winner will be. The most talented producers, writers, directors, editors, actors, etc. are attracted to exactly what Apple has and makes in vast abundance: Cash. The king.

Like bears to honey, it’s happening already.