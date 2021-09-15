The 'leakers' got Apple Watch Series 7 design completely wrong

One of the biggest surprises at Apple’s “California Streaming” on Tuesday was how completely wrong the ‘leakers’ were on the Apple Watch Series 7 design.

Yes, the Series 7 was supposed to usher in a new square-edged, iPad Pro- and iPhone 4/4S/5/12/13-esque design:

This is what Apple was really working on; a smooth, continuous, comfortable design:

Sarthak Dogra for India Today:

The Apple Watch Series 7 had been going on for months and had suggested a radical redesign for the smartwatch this time around. Speculation after speculation pointed at a flat-edge design for the Apple Watch, just as we had seen on the iPhones last year. The flat-edge design came, though not for the Apple Watch but for the iPad mini. On the contrary to the popular expectation, the new Apple Watch remained largely the same to the older iteration, retaining its rounded-edge design and overall curvy form factor… However, the fact that the device did not sport the much-speculated redesign seems to be a huge win for team Apple. To understand the importance of this, know that renders of the new Apple Watch had already made their way to the internet. World-renowned Apple analysts and tipsters had ALL confirmed on the flat edge design. So Apple going the complete opposite way would have been a closely guarded secret, at least one that Apple finally managed to keep until it was time.

MacDailyNews Take: It’s plausible that Apple themselves engineered the square-edged design leak in order to track leakers inside the company. If so, we expect the leakers no longer inside the company, and may have been removed as soon as the bogus leaks hit the web earlier this year.