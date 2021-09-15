Apple to releasing iOS 15, iPadOS 15 on September 20th

Apple is releasing iOS 15 and iPadOS 15, the newest versions of Apple’s operating systems for iPhone and iPads, respectively, on September 20th.

Jordan Valinsky for CNN Business:

The release date was confirmed in an Apple press release about the newly announced iPhones that go on sale Friday. Per usual, the new iOS version will be available as a free download when it’s released.

Apple (AAPL) first gave users a glimpse of iOS 15 in June at its annual developers conference where it showed off a variety of new features, including updates to video calls on FaceTime and digital keys in Apple Wallet.

On FaceTime, Apple will offer new options to let users watch movies or listen to music together during a call. It is also introducing a new grid view to better broadcast every face on a call. Android and Windows users will also be able to join FaceTime calls for the first time.

For iPad users, the updated operating system includes tools aimed at making it easier to work on the go. Those who own the device will soon be able to place widgets among the apps on their home screen, such as widgets for contacts or Apple TV, including new, larger formats made for the iPad’s display.