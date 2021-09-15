Apple’s iPhone 13 lineup focuses on users’ most-wanted features – analyst

Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty has reiterated her forecast of strong, continued iPhone growth in 2022, citing the iPhone 13 lineup’s delivery of features about which consumers care most.

Mike Peterson for AppleInsider:

Huberty says that the Sept. 14 Apple event was largely in-line with her expectations. However, the addition of larger iPhones storage variants and affordability increases her confidence in robust iPhone growth through 2022.

“When combined with iPhone replacement cycles that remain elongated, 5% 5G adoption within the iPhone installed base, fully reopened retail stores, and elevated iPhone backlog entering FY22, we remain bullish on the prospects for iPhone growth in FY22, with the potential for upside vs. our current iPhone ASP forecast,” Huberty writes.

The analyst notes that the iPhone 13 lineup didn’t introduce any unprecedented features, but it did deliver on some of the features that consumers care most about: 5G, better cameras, and improved battery life.