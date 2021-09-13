Cyber surveillance firm has been able to break into Apple iPhones for at least six months

Internet security watchdog group Citizen Lab said on Monday that NSO Group, a cyber surveillance company based in Israel, has developed a tool than can break into Apple iPhones with a never-before-seen technique for at least six months.

Reuters:

The discovery is important because of the critical nature of the vulnerability, which affects all versions of Apple’s iOS, OSX, and watchOS, except for those updated on Monday.

The vulnerability exploited by the Israeli firm, named NSO Group, defeats security systems designed by Apple in recent years. Apple said it fixed the vulnerability in Monday’s software update, confirming Citizen Lab’s finding.

MacDailyNews Note: More info via University of Toronto’s Citizen Lab: FORCEDENTRY: NSO Group iMessage Zero-Click Exploit Captured in the Wild