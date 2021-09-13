First of two Apple events this fall to feature ‘iPhone 13’ and ‘Apple Watch Series 7’

The fall’s first Apple event will be just for the “iPhone 13” and “Apple Watch Series 7,” with another Apple event coming shortly thereafter.

When Apple unveils the new Apple Watch Series 7 as soon as this month, it’s expected to come with an all-new square-edged design and larger case sizes, 41mm and 45mm, up from 40mm and 44mm (while still retaining the ability to use current bands) and thinner bezels all around the display.

Malcolm Owen for AppleInsider:

Apple will be holding its “California Streaming” special event on Tuesday, with the “iPhone 13” widely expected to be one of the chief products launched at that time. While rumors have suggested there could be more than one event, it seems that there will be two in 2021. Earlier on Sunday, Mark Gurman said in his newsletter there would be a wait of “several weeks” for the 14-inch MacBook Pro and 16-inch MacBook Pro to arrive. On Twitter, Gurman clarified the newsletter comment.

There will be two events, and I’d expect the latter to be Mac + iPad. iPhone/Watch Tuesday. https://t.co/xfAjhUkigC — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 12, 2021

There has even been the suggestion that there could be two Apple events in September itself, with one late in the month to match the mid-month event.

MacDailyNews Take: The earlier the new product lineups get unveiled and pre-order, then sales begin, the better for Apple going into the all-important Christmas quarter.