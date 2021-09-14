MacDailyNews presents live coverage of Apple’s ‘California Streaming’ special event

Apple CEO Tim Cook and a team of Apple executives will host the company’s Apple’s “California Streaming” special event today, Tuesday, September 14th, at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT.

The event will be webcast from the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.

Live notes from Apple’s “Spring Loaded” special event in reverse chronological order:

• AAPL: $147.51, -$2.04 (-1.36%) @ 2:18PM EDT

• End of event

• Cook recaps today’s announcements: iPad (9th gen.), iPad mini (6th gen.), Apple Watch Series 7, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max

• Order any iPhone 13 model this Friday, available on September 24th

• 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and new 1TB storage option

• iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1099

• iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999

• iPhone 13 Pro Max battery life: 2.5 hours longer than iPhone 12 Pro Max

• iPhone 13 Pro battery life: 1.5 hours longer than iPhone 12 Pro

• 4K up to 30 frames per second in ProRes (in your pocket)

• ProRes video coming later this year

• Apply focus after shooting – the only smartphones that can do this

• 3X optical zoom

• Macro slo-mo videos

• Filmmakers will begin making films in different ways, may even birth a new film genre

• iPhone 13 Pro Cinematic mode allows filmmaker to choose focus later

• iPhone 13 Pro video demo: Kathyrn Bigelow and Greig Frasier

• Define your own style and use it across your photos (no more post application of filters)

• Photographic styles: Bring your own editing prefs into live shooting

• All 3 cameras have Night mode

• Macro photography: New system enables 2cm closeups with incredible detail

• All new camera system: 77mm Telephoto, Ultra Wide, Wide

• 6.7-inch for flagship iPhone 13 Pro Max

• 6.1-inch for iPhone 13 Pro

• ProMotion demos: “Absolutely no lag”

• ProMotion display!

• Super Retina XDR display 1000 nits peak outdoor brightness

• A15 Bionic in iPhone Pro models offers a new 5-Core GPU, up to 50% faster graphics theh leading competition

• Improved display

• 5G

• MagSafe

• Bigger battery

• IP68

• Ceramic Shield

• Textures back glass

• 3 new cameras

• Four finishes: Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue

• Surgical grade stainless steel bands

• iPhone 13 Pro and flagship iPhone 13 Pro Max

• 128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage capacities

• iPhone 13 mini starts at $699

• iPhone 13 starts at $799

• Leather, Silicon, and Clear MagSafe cases

• iOS 15: Siri on-device

• Battery life: iPhone 13 mini offer 1.5 hours longer that iPhone 12 mini; iPhone 13 offer 2.5 hours longer than iPhone 12

• You can also tap to rack focus

• Auto rack-focus – done with Machine Learning

• Cinematographers worldwide begin contemplating career changes

• 5G custom-designed antennas – works in more places – over 200 carriers in 60 countries

• iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini get Cinematic mode (bokeh or rack focus in video)

• iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini dual-camera system: New Ultra-Wide camera

• iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini get sensor-shift OIS

• iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini dual-camera system: All new Wide camera, 12MP Wide, new larger sensor

• ML advancements power things like Live Text in iOS 15

• Neural Engine: 15.8 trillion operations per second

• 4-core GPU delivers up to 30% faster graphics than leading competition

• Up to 50% faster than leading competition

• A15 is 5nm. 6-core CPU , 2 high-performance and 4 high-efficiency cores

• iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature the new A15 Bionic

• iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini: Super Retina XDR display with improved display quality

• Bigger battery

• TrueDepth Camera system (notch) is 20% smaller

• Five new colors; pink, blue, midnight, starlight, product red

• Same flat-edged elegant design as iPhone 12 family

• Ceramic Shield

• 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max

• iPhone 13 fanily

• iPhone

• Fitness+ commercial playing

• Fitness+ Group Workouts powered by SharePlay: Workout with friends and family (up to 32 people)

• Skiing and Snowboarding prep workouts come to Apple Fitness+, with new workouts each week

• Guided Meditation comes to Apple Fitness+, with new meditations each week

• Pilates comes to Apple Fitness+, with new workouts each week

• Later this fall, expands to 15 new countries, with subtitling in 6 languages

• Over 1200 workouts with new content every week

• Apple Fitness+

• Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399

• Apple Watch SE – $279

• Apple Watch Series 3 – $199

• Series 7 is compatible with all existing bands

• Five new aluminum colors

• 45 minutes to go from 0 to 80%. 8 hours of charging in just a few mintes

• Charges up to 33% faster

• 18 hour battery life

• Not squared-off edges as seen in “leaked” images

• New watch faces

• On-screen keyboard

• watchOS buttons and text have been enlarged for new larger display

• Up to 70% brighter display

• Watch case and shape have softer, more rounded corners

• 1.7mm borders, 40% thinner than Series 6

• Ceramic Shield

• New Apple Watch Series 7

• watchSO 8 will detect when you begin cycling (adds fall detection to bike riding)

• Apple Watch

• Order today; available next week

• Starts at $499

• 100% recycled aluminum enclosure

• iPad mini commercial being played

• Supports Apple Pencil 2

• New set of Sling Smart Folio covers

• Stereo speaker system in landscape

• Front camera: 12MP Ultrawide supports Center Stage

• Back camera: 12MP with ficus pixels and larger aperture; True Tone flash; 4K video recording

• 5G connectivity

• iPad mini (6th gen.) now has a USB-C port

• Neural Engine up to 2X faster than previous generation

• 40% CPU performance increas; 80% GPU increase over previous iPad mini

• Touch ID on top button as with iPad Air

• Liquid Retina display: 8.3-inches, same case size with smaller bezels

• Purple, Pink, Starlight, and Space Gray

• Drops antiquated Home button

• New iPad mini (6th generation): Complete redesign

• iPad mini

• Order today; available next week

• Space Gray and Silver

• 100% recycled aluminum enclosure

• Starts at $329 with 64GB ($299 for education)

• Home button with Touch ID remains

• Ships with iPadOS 15

• True Tone comes to entry-level iPad

• Perfect for video conferencing

• 12MP Ultra Wide front camera enables Center Stage

• New iPad (9th generation): A13 Bionic (up to 3X faster than best-selling Chromebook, up to 6X faster than best-selling Android tablet)

• iPad business has grown by over 40% this past year

• Cook talks iPad and iPadOS

• iPad

• Apple TV+ teaser trailer for upcoming series playing

• Cook: “We’re just getting started.”

• 35 prime time Emmy nominations, including 20 for Ted Lasso

• Apple TV+

• Tim Cook extols virtues of California; “We’re prond to call California home.”

• Tim Cook: “Good morning”

• “California Soul” music video playing

• Event stream begins – violinist atop sand dune, musicians montage

• AAPL: $148.86, -$0.69 (-0.46%) @ 12:53PM EDT

• AAPL: $149.35, -$0.20 (-0.13%) @ 12:30PM EDT