MacDailyNews presents live coverage of Apple’s ‘California Streaming’ special event

Apple CEO Tim Cook and a team of Apple executives will host the company’s Apple’s “California Streaming” special event today, Tuesday, September 14th, at 10am PDT / 1pm EDT.
The event will be webcast from the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California.
MacDailyNews will offer live notes during Apple’s event on this page. We’ll see you here just before 10am PDT/ 1pm EDT!
You can watch the event live right here:
Live notes from Apple’s “Spring Loaded” special event in reverse chronological order:
• AAPL: $147.51, -$2.04 (-1.36%) @ 2:18PM EDT
• End of event
• Cook recaps today’s announcements: iPad (9th gen.), iPad mini (6th gen.), Apple Watch Series 7, iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max
• Order any iPhone 13 model this Friday, available on September 24th
• 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and new 1TB storage option
• iPhone 13 Pro Max starts at $1099
• iPhone 13 Pro starts at $999
• iPhone 13 Pro Max battery life: 2.5 hours longer than iPhone 12 Pro Max
• iPhone 13 Pro battery life: 1.5 hours longer than iPhone 12 Pro
• 4K up to 30 frames per second in ProRes (in your pocket)
• ProRes video coming later this year
• Apply focus after shooting – the only smartphones that can do this
• 3X optical zoom
• Macro slo-mo videos
• Filmmakers will begin making films in different ways, may even birth a new film genre
• iPhone 13 Pro Cinematic mode allows filmmaker to choose focus later
• iPhone 13 Pro video demo: Kathyrn Bigelow and Greig Frasier
• Define your own style and use it across your photos (no more post application of filters)
• Photographic styles: Bring your own editing prefs into live shooting
• All 3 cameras have Night mode
• Macro photography: New system enables 2cm closeups with incredible detail
• All new camera system: 77mm Telephoto, Ultra Wide, Wide
• 6.7-inch for flagship iPhone 13 Pro Max
• 6.1-inch for iPhone 13 Pro
• ProMotion demos: “Absolutely no lag”
• ProMotion display!
• Super Retina XDR display 1000 nits peak outdoor brightness
• A15 Bionic in iPhone Pro models offers a new 5-Core GPU, up to 50% faster graphics theh leading competition
• Improved display
• 5G
• MagSafe
• Bigger battery
• IP68
• Ceramic Shield
• Textures back glass
• 3 new cameras
• Four finishes: Graphite, Gold, Silver, Sierra Blue
• Surgical grade stainless steel bands
• iPhone 13 Pro and flagship iPhone 13 Pro Max
• 128GB, 256GB, 512GB storage capacities
• iPhone 13 mini starts at $699
• iPhone 13 starts at $799
• Leather, Silicon, and Clear MagSafe cases
• iOS 15: Siri on-device
• Battery life: iPhone 13 mini offer 1.5 hours longer that iPhone 12 mini; iPhone 13 offer 2.5 hours longer than iPhone 12
• You can also tap to rack focus
• Auto rack-focus – done with Machine Learning
• Cinematographers worldwide begin contemplating career changes
• 5G custom-designed antennas – works in more places – over 200 carriers in 60 countries
• iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini get Cinematic mode (bokeh or rack focus in video)
• iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini dual-camera system: New Ultra-Wide camera
• iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini get sensor-shift OIS
• iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini dual-camera system: All new Wide camera, 12MP Wide, new larger sensor
• ML advancements power things like Live Text in iOS 15
• Neural Engine: 15.8 trillion operations per second
• 4-core GPU delivers up to 30% faster graphics than leading competition
• Up to 50% faster than leading competition
• A15 is 5nm. 6-core CPU , 2 high-performance and 4 high-efficiency cores
• iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini feature the new A15 Bionic
• iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 mini: Super Retina XDR display with improved display quality
• Bigger battery
• TrueDepth Camera system (notch) is 20% smaller
• Five new colors; pink, blue, midnight, starlight, product red
• Same flat-edged elegant design as iPhone 12 family
• Ceramic Shield
• 5.4-inch iPhone 13 mini, 6.1-inch iPhone 13, 6.1-inch iPhone 13 Pro, 6.7-inch iPhone 13 Pro Max
• iPhone 13 fanily
• iPhone
• Fitness+ commercial playing
• Fitness+ Group Workouts powered by SharePlay: Workout with friends and family (up to 32 people)
• Skiing and Snowboarding prep workouts come to Apple Fitness+, with new workouts each week
• Guided Meditation comes to Apple Fitness+, with new meditations each week
• Pilates comes to Apple Fitness+, with new workouts each week
• Later this fall, expands to 15 new countries, with subtitling in 6 languages
• Over 1200 workouts with new content every week
• Apple Fitness+
• Apple Watch Series 7 starts at $399
• Apple Watch SE – $279
• Apple Watch Series 3 – $199
• Series 7 is compatible with all existing bands
• Five new aluminum colors
• 45 minutes to go from 0 to 80%. 8 hours of charging in just a few mintes
• Charges up to 33% faster
• 18 hour battery life
• Not squared-off edges as seen in “leaked” images
• New watch faces
• On-screen keyboard
• watchOS buttons and text have been enlarged for new larger display
• Up to 70% brighter display
• Watch case and shape have softer, more rounded corners
• 1.7mm borders, 40% thinner than Series 6
• Ceramic Shield
• New Apple Watch Series 7
• watchSO 8 will detect when you begin cycling (adds fall detection to bike riding)
• Apple Watch
• Order today; available next week
• Starts at $499
• 100% recycled aluminum enclosure
• iPad mini commercial being played
• Supports Apple Pencil 2
• New set of Sling Smart Folio covers
• Stereo speaker system in landscape
• Front camera: 12MP Ultrawide supports Center Stage
• Back camera: 12MP with ficus pixels and larger aperture; True Tone flash; 4K video recording
• 5G connectivity
• iPad mini (6th gen.) now has a USB-C port
• Neural Engine up to 2X faster than previous generation
• 40% CPU performance increas; 80% GPU increase over previous iPad mini
• Touch ID on top button as with iPad Air
• Liquid Retina display: 8.3-inches, same case size with smaller bezels
• Purple, Pink, Starlight, and Space Gray
• Drops antiquated Home button
• New iPad mini (6th generation): Complete redesign
• iPad mini
• Order today; available next week
• Space Gray and Silver
• 100% recycled aluminum enclosure
• Starts at $329 with 64GB ($299 for education)
• Home button with Touch ID remains
• Ships with iPadOS 15
• True Tone comes to entry-level iPad
• Perfect for video conferencing
• 12MP Ultra Wide front camera enables Center Stage
• New iPad (9th generation): A13 Bionic (up to 3X faster than best-selling Chromebook, up to 6X faster than best-selling Android tablet)
• iPad business has grown by over 40% this past year
• Cook talks iPad and iPadOS
• iPad
• Apple TV+ teaser trailer for upcoming series playing
• Cook: “We’re just getting started.”
• 35 prime time Emmy nominations, including 20 for Ted Lasso
• Apple TV+
• Tim Cook extols virtues of California; “We’re prond to call California home.”
• Tim Cook: “Good morning”
• “California Soul” music video playing
• Event stream begins – violinist atop sand dune, musicians montage
• AAPL: $148.86, -$0.69 (-0.46%) @ 12:53PM EDT
• Event prelude now streaming on Apple TV app and via Apple.com here.
• AAPL: $149.35, -$0.20 (-0.13%) @ 12:30PM EDT
