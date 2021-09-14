Microsoft says Windows on ARM will not support Apple Silicon Macs

Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 11 on Apple Silicon is not “a supported scenario.” The confirmation was given to The Register by a Microsoft spokesperson.

Richard Speed for The Register:

We noted last week that a Windows 11 Virtual Machine running on an M1 Mac with Parallels Desktop 17 had begun throwing a hardware compatibility error on a Dev Channel Windows Insider build. It is a shame, since we found the performance more than acceptable. However… Parallels has since emitted version 17.0.1 of its software, which seems to resolve the issue (for now, at least), allowing Windows 11 to run on M1 silicon. The Reg asked Parallels what it had done to persuade the Windows 11 preview that all was well. It has yet to explain the trick. We asked Microsoft whether running Windows 11 on an M1 Mac in Parallels is supported, and were told it’s an unsupported scenario. Running the OS directly on the hardware isn’t supported, either.

MacDailyNews Take: Windows flaws can only execute so fast or they multiply upon themselves creating a black hole of amplified mediocrity.

If you have to slum it with Windows on your Apple Silicon-powered Mac, use Parallels Desktop for Mac. Instructions on how to run Windows 11 for ARM on Apple Silicon Macs can be found here.

[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]