Microsoft says Windows on ARM will not support Apple Silicon Macs

Microsoft has confirmed that Windows 11 on Apple Silicon is not “a supported scenario.” The confirmation was given to The Register by a Microsoft spokesperson.
Richard Speed for The Register:
We noted last week that a Windows 11 Virtual Machine running on an M1 Mac with Parallels Desktop 17 had begun throwing a hardware compatibility error on a Dev Channel Windows Insider build. It is a shame, since we found the performance more than acceptable.
However… Parallels has since emitted version 17.0.1 of its software, which seems to resolve the issue (for now, at least), allowing Windows 11 to run on M1 silicon.
The Reg asked Parallels what it had done to persuade the Windows 11 preview that all was well. It has yet to explain the trick. We asked Microsoft whether running Windows 11 on an M1 Mac in Parallels is supported, and were told it’s an unsupported scenario. Running the OS directly on the hardware isn’t supported, either.
MacDailyNews Take: Windows flaws can only execute so fast or they multiply upon themselves creating a black hole of amplified mediocrity.
If you have to slum it with Windows on your Apple Silicon-powered Mac, use Parallels Desktop for Mac. Instructions on how to run Windows 11 for ARM on Apple Silicon Macs can be found here.
Windows 10 is considerably better than previous versions of Windows. The jury is still out of Windows 11.
The PC wars are over. Microsoft won round one. Apple came back and changed the game, roundly bested them, and now there is no point in fighting.
We all have to use some mail client and there are only TWO choices unless you want your emails to be spammy, yes—just two: MS and Google
So, we are all better off with a competitor to Google.
If you truly think the only options for email clients are either Microsoft or Google you need to get out more!
I mean, email providers (G suite or whatever they call it now and MS 365)
FastMail and ProtonMail, two of the better ones, free email is for surveillance lovers.
Let me get this straight- the Apple Silicon Macs allow developers to easily port their programs from iOS, or even run iOS programs directly…..opening up the Mac to the largest app base in the world.
And, now MS decides to not support it….. Is Ballmer back in charge???
It’s an unsupported scenario meaning that Microsoft is not under any obligation to support or respond to incompatibilities. They are probably embarrassed over how fast it’s running on an M1 Mac compared to their own hardware.
Simple workaround, Office 365 in the cloud.