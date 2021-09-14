What to expect from Apple’s Sept. 14th ‘California Streaming’ event

Bloomberg News’ Mark Gurman has collected all of the most likely “iPhone 13” and “Apple Watch Series 7” rumors. Here’s what to expect from Apple’s September 14th ‘California Streaming’ event.

You can watch Apple’s event live on September 14th at 10 a.m. PDT / 1 p.m. EDT online at apple.com or via the Apple TV app.

MacDailyNews will have live coverage, so you can comment in real time (look for the link prior to the event).

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

iPhone 13

• Same design, but a narrower notch…

• New camera features: There will be a video version of Portrait mode dubbed Cinematic Video, a new artificial intelligence-driven filter system to apply different styles to your photos and higher-quality video recording in ProRes for the Pro models.

• Faster processor: Of course, expect a new A15 chip…

• Updated screens: Expect new LTPO (low-temperature polycrystalline oxide) displays on the Pro models. That likely means a higher refresh rate, like ProMotion on the iPad Pro.

• Satellite features: The most significant addition to the iPhone 13 might be one that won’t be ready until next year: the ability to connect to satellite networks. While the hardware for such functionality could be technically present inside the new devices, don’t expect software support to arrive until at least next year. These won’t be true satellite phones, either, to be clear. You’ll gain the ability to send emergency texts and SOS distress signals, not call your best friend from the top of a mountain.

MacDailyNews Take: Read all about Apple Watch Series 7 (arguably the more exciting of the two expected announcements) in Gurman’s full article here.

One surprise we’d like to see at Apple’s “California Streaming” event is Apple Pencil support for iPhone 13 Pro Max with ProMotion. Hey, we can dream, right?

We believe Apple Pencil support would sell many more of Apple’s flagship units, especially in places where the smartphone is the primary computing device.

