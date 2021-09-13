Apple releases iOS 14.8 and iPadOS 14.8

Apple today released iOS 14.8 for iPhoen and iPod touch and iPadOS 14.8 for iPad, iPad mini, iPad Air, and iPad Pro which Apples says provide important security updates.

These updates provide important security updates and, according to Apple, “are recommended for all users.”

iOS 14.8 and iPadOS 14.8

• CoreGraphics

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted PDF may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: An integer overflow was addressed with improved input validation.

CVE-2021-30860: The Citizen Lab

• WebKit

Available for: iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation)

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.

CVE-2021-30858: an anonymous researcher

For information on the security content of Apple software updates, please visit this website.

MacDailyNews Take: We’ll hold off a bit to make sure there’s nothing else included, if you know what we mean.

That’s right, Apple brass, we now have trust issues that are entirely of your own making. Which doesn’t bode well for your vaunted iOS adoption rate going forward.

See also: EFF: Delays aren’t good enough; Apple must abandon its surveillance plans