‘M1X’ 14- and 16-inch mini-LED MacBook Pro models ready within ‘the next several weeks’

Apple’s long awaited M1X MacBook Pro with 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with high-end M1X chips, mini-LED screens, MagSafe magnetic charging, and non-Touch Bar keyboards with the traditional row of function keys finally “ready to hit shelves in the next several weeks.”
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg’s Power On:
M1X MacBook Pro: 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with high-end M1 chips, MagSafe magnetic charging, miniLED screens, and no Touch Bars are in the offing. After delays, look out for these to hit shelves in the next several weeks…
Here’s what else Apple is cooking up for this fall:
New AirPods: Apple is preparing new entry-level AirPods with a redesigned charging case and an earbud design similar to the AirPods Pro. These will mark the biggest change to the standard AirPods since they first launched in 2016, and only the third-ever update to the product.
Redesigned iPad mini and ninth-generation iPad: Look out for a revamped iPad mini with a larger display and thinner bezels. It’ll mark the biggest change to the iPad mini since the version launched nearly a decade ago. Also coming: a thinner and faster entry-level full-sized iPad.
MacDailyNews Take: While you had us at M1X, the mini-LED displays and the return of MagSafe are the icing on the MacBook Pro cake! Buh-bye, Touch Bar, we hardly
knew used ya!
Lord! How many times are we going to hear about an impending M1x?
It’s not going to happen! Look, the M1 was released last year, in October, right after the A14. I bought my 13.3 M1 Macbook Pro right then. A bit later I bought the new M1 iPad Pro 12.9”. In a way, the M1 is the A14x, but even more so.
The last chance Apple had to release an M1x was with the new 24” iMac. After that, it was too late.
With October around the corner, and the A15 coming out tomorrow, what would the branding be? It would have to be the M2, based on the new A15. They wouldn’t call that an M1x. Even if it had more cores. So the higher end Mini would get an M2, the 14” Macbook Pro would get an M2, and the normally higher performing 16”Macbook Pro could get an M2x. Possibly, they may even decide to have an even higher performing Mini with an M2x.
Unless Apple has some other naming scheme, I can’t see it as anything else. Using a name from last year would be a blunder. So I would be shocked to see it. Remember that these guys don’t know what Apple is going to call these things. Everything has been guesswork, including the number of cores. Someone may guess correctly, but that’s about it. But naming something new with last year’s name is just dumb. And Apple isn’t dumb, certainly not in that way.
Tick – Tock = New Architecture – Maxed Architecture = Year One – Year Two = So very common in the industry one wonders why you haven’t noticed?
It doesn’t make that much difference what they call the new chips. It is what they can do that matters.
The new MacBooks are unlikely to have any effect on Apple gaining laptop market share where Windows laptops are the clear winner and low-cost Chromebook’s market share growing by leaps and bounds. I suppose we should be thankful Apple isn’t losing market share. I certainly hope the M1X processor lives up to the tech-heads’ expectations. They’re coming up with some really wild performance numbers. I’d love to see Apple laptops pound the competition into smithereens, but that’s just an impossible fantasy. All the chip makers are going into high-gear and are set to do anything and everything to stop Apple from having any chip advantage. What irks me is how Intel sat back and coasted for years until Apple pulled away and decided to design its own PC chips and now Intel is suddenly going full-bore. What lousy timing.