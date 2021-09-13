‘M1X’ 14- and 16-inch mini-LED MacBook Pro models ready within ‘the next several weeks’

Apple’s long awaited M1X MacBook Pro with 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with high-end M1X chips, mini-LED screens, MagSafe magnetic charging, and non-Touch Bar keyboards with the traditional row of function keys finally “ready to hit shelves in the next several weeks.”

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg’s Power On:

M1X MacBook Pro: 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pros with high-end M1 chips, MagSafe magnetic charging, miniLED screens, and no Touch Bars are in the offing. After delays, look out for these to hit shelves in the next several weeks…

Here’s what else Apple is cooking up for this fall:

New AirPods: Apple is preparing new entry-level AirPods with a redesigned charging case and an earbud design similar to the AirPods Pro. These will mark the biggest change to the standard AirPods since they first launched in 2016, and only the third-ever update to the product.

Redesigned iPad mini and ninth-generation iPad: Look out for a revamped iPad mini with a larger display and thinner bezels. It’ll mark the biggest change to the iPad mini since the version launched nearly a decade ago. Also coming: a thinner and faster entry-level full-sized iPad.