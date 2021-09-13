Apple’s Shazam has been used more than 1 billion times from Control Center

Starting with iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2, users can use Shazam in the Control Center on iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. Now, Apple has announced that more than 1 billion Shazams have been performed from the Control Center.
Shazam connects more than 1 billion people. It took 10 years to reach 1 billion Shazams and now Apple’s service deliver 1 billion song results every month!
MacDailyNews Note: To add Shazam to Control Center, go to Settings > Control Center, then tap the Add button (+) next to Music Recognition.
To identify songs from Control Center, tap the Shazam button to identify what’s currently playing on your device or around you.
Shazam can identify songs playing on your device even if you’re using headphones.
3 Comments
Pretty soon, this fine app will be frustratingly un-useful as Apple tangles its use with an Apple Music subscript. The tangling has already started, but like most Apple Music glom-ons, I will hesitate to press that (app) icon.
I mourn the loss of the dependable and customer determined function of iTunes. Besides, owning music isn’t at all archaic and boomer type-cast. Apple’s heavy-hand is growing and growing and growing.
I agree. The iPhone seems more like a pushy salesperson then a helpful tool these days. Sometimes you can’t even preview songs before buying anymore! That makes buying music impossible since you can’t check if the track you are buying is really what you think it is.
Besides Apple Music and the demise of iTunes, the Podcast app is following in the same path. It’s not necessarily monetizing the content–which I appreciate the need to do so–but it’s the Big Helping Hand that seems to think they know what I want.
Apple, can I please just listen to a podcast w/o YOU determining what I want to listen to when a podcast finishes? Maybe I want to listen to it again, or gather info from the notes? I also find it completely disruptive when YOU feel the need to organize my library…assumably sorting titles that have been updated. I’m able to function JUST FINE w/o the coddling. Maybe you like someone ruffling up your book library and reaching for a book becomes more of a task than it should?
Bottom line; why do you presume I need YOUR definition of ease, order and taste? Do you think I’m unable to think independently, or perhaps you think my taste is skewed?