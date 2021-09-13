Apple’s Shazam has been used more than 1 billion times from Control Center

Starting with iOS 14.2 and iPadOS 14.2, users can use Shazam in the Control Center on iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch. Now, Apple has announced that more than 1 billion Shazams have been performed from the Control Center.

Shazam connects more than 1 billion people. It took 10 years to reach 1 billion Shazams and now Apple’s service deliver 1 billion song results every month!

MacDailyNews Note: To add Shazam to Control Center, go to Settings > Control Center, then tap the Add button (+) next to Music Recognition.

To identify songs from Control Center, tap the Shazam button to identify what’s currently playing on your device or around you.

Shazam can identify songs playing on your device even if you’re using headphones.