Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.6

Apple today releasee macOS Big Sur 11.6 which requires a restart. According to the company, “this update is recommended for all users and improves the security of macOS.

About the security content of macOS Big Sur 11.6:

• CoreGraphics

Available for: macOS Big Sur

Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted PDF may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: An integer overflow was addressed with improved input validation.

CVE-2021-30860: The Citizen Lab

• WebKit

Available for: macOS Big Sur

Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.

Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.

CVE-2021-30858: an anonymous researcher

For more information on the security content of this update see: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222.

MacDailyNews Take: Again, we’ll hold off a bit to make sure there’s nothing else included, if you know what we mean.

That’s right, Apple brass, we now have trust issues that are entirely of your own making. Smart users will be more circumspect, which doesn’t bode well for the macOS adoption rate going forward.

