Apple releases macOS Big Sur 11.6

Apple today releasee macOS Big Sur 11.6 which requires a restart. According to the company, “this update is recommended for all users and improves the security of macOS.
About the security content of macOS Big Sur 11.6:
• CoreGraphics
Available for: macOS Big Sur
Impact: Processing a maliciously crafted PDF may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.
Description: An integer overflow was addressed with improved input validation.
CVE-2021-30860: The Citizen Lab
• WebKit
Available for: macOS Big Sur
Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited.
Description: A use after free issue was addressed with improved memory management.
CVE-2021-30858: an anonymous researcher
For more information on the security content of this update see: https://support.apple.com/kb/HT201222.
MacDailyNews Take: Again, we’ll hold off a bit to make sure there’s nothing else included, if you know what we mean.
That’s right, Apple brass, we now have trust issues that are entirely of your own making. Smart users will be more circumspect, which doesn’t bode well for the macOS adoption rate going forward.
See also: EFF: Delays aren’t good enough; Apple must abandon its surveillance plans
6 Comments
I’ll be honest; I went through System 7, 8.5, 9, went through OS X, and this current transition has been the biggest cluster**** I have ever been through with Apple. By all appearances, their current engineers appear to be idiots of the non-savant variety, and I do not know how Tim Cook could hope to redeem himself. Hope his riches make him happy. He has BOTH single-handedly and by proxy destroyed one of the best companies on earth. Linux or Windows instead is not a choice. Silicon Valley is pretty much done. Enjoy the rest of the world dusting your immature a****. Because that is the future. Profits tend to follow.
Been my thoughts for a few years now.
Time Cook, Steve’s Biggest mistake!
Yep…my M1 MAC Mini only unlocks with my watch…apparently when it feels like it….definitely very sporadic! IT’s cool when it works….when it works!?!?
I have absolutely nothing to hide, unlike many others apparently – so honestly have no issue installing Apple Software updates, plus Google, Facebook and many other tech companies have been following all of us and selling our information for decades, DON’T hear you babies incessantly complaining about that ?
“I have nothing to hide.” No offense meant, but that’s the simpleton’s response when hearing companies, or the authorities are sniffing out their customers, or the public.
All is, apparently, copestetsic if/when the companies/authorities are on your side. History shows your “trusted sources” are likely to change and one might find hiding something is in your best interest.
What doesn’t ever change is the human’s right to privacy and ownership of personal info…ever.
If one has nothing to hide why would they care about getting a security update that supposedly protects their privacy?