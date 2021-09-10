Apple TV+ acquires ‘Yo Gabba Gabba!’ classic series; brand-new original episodes coming

Apple TV+ has teamed with WildBrain to become the new home for “Yo Gabba Gabba!,” including a brand-new original series, comprising 20 half-hour episodes, and the entire “Yo Gabba Gabba!” classic series and specials.

Created by Christian Jacobs and Scott Schultz, “Yo Gabba Gabba!” has inspired and delighted generations of kids and families worldwide with its blend of cutting-edge music, colourful live-action characters and captivating animation. The new series will invite Apple TV+ audiences to return to that magical land of endless possibilities and promise, in a new reimagining based on the heart and essence of what “Yo Gabba Gabba!” is – a fantastic land of optimism and fun, where kids and families are taught life lessons through song and dance that allow them to learn, laugh and heal.

The new series will be produced in partnership and collaboration with WildBrain and Yo Gabba Gabba LLC, co-owners of the IP.

“Yo Gabba Gabba!” follows a previously announced partnership with Apple and WildBrain, along with Peanuts Worldwide and Lee Mendelson Film Productions, to make Apple TV+ the home for all things Peanuts.

Apple TV+ is also home to series and films from some of today’s most trusted franchises in kids and family programming, including Daytime Emmy Award-winning “Ghostwriter” and “Helpsters” from Sesame Workshop, the Academy Award-nominated animated film “Wolfwalkers,” as well as upcoming series “Fraggle Rock.”

“Yo Gabba Gabba!” is adored worldwide. Originally created in 2007, “Yo Gabba Gabba!” infuses retro-style and beat-driven music into a magical landscape where a cast of colorful characters share simple and positive life lessons. In addition to beloved characters Brobee (the little green one), Foofa (the pink flowerbubble), Muno (the red Cyclops), Toodee (the blue cat-dragon) and Plex (the yellow robot), “Yo Gabba Gabba!” has featured some of the most popular figures in movies, television, music and sports, including host DJ Lance Rock and series regulars Mark Mothersbaugh and the late legendary Biz Markie, plus such notable guest stars as Fred Armisen, Erykah Badu, Jack Black, Devo, Rachel Dratch, The Flaming Lips, Tony Hawk, The Killers, Angela Kinsey, Solange Knowles, Jack McBrayer, MGMT, Mos Def, The Roots, Andy Samberg, Amy Sedaris, The Shins, Sarah Silverman, Amare Stoudemire, Weezer, Jimmy Eat World, Elijah Wood and Weird Al Yankovic.

