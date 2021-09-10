Apple fires Ashley Gjøvik for allegedly leaking confidential information

After months of Ashley Gjøvik tweeting openly about allegations of harassment, surveillance, and workplace safety at Apple, the comppany has fired the senior engineering program manager for allegedly violating the company’s rules against leaking confidential information.

Gjøvik, a senior engineering program manager at Apple, filed a charge with the U.S. National Labor Relations Board on August 26th, claiming harassment by a manager, reduction of responsibilities and increases in unfavorable work, among other complaints.

So, following raising concerns to #Apple about #sexism, #hostileworkenvironment, & #unsafeworkconditions, I'm now on indefinite paid administrative leave per #Apple employee relations, while they investigate my concerns. This seems to include me not using Apple's internal Slack. — Ashley M. Gjøvik (@ashleygjovik) August 4, 2021

Zoe Schiffer for The Verge:

Gjøvik has raised concerns that her office is in an Apple building located on a superfund site, meaning it requires special oversight due to historical waste contamination. She also says that she faced harassment and bullying from her manager and members of her team. More recently, she’s begun raising privacy concerns related to Apple’s policies on how it can search and surveil employees’ work phones. She was placed on administrative leave in early August while Apple investigated some of these concerns — a placement she says she requested as a last resort… [On Thursday], Gjøvik received an email that her employment at Apple was being terminated, effective [Friday].

MacDailyNews Take: We see no mention of using Twitter to report harassment, discrimination, workplace safety, or to comment on any internal business or investigations in Apple’s Business Conduct Policy guidelines for Apple employees.

“We are and have always been deeply committed to creating and maintaining a positive and inclusive workplace,” the company said in a statement. “We take all concerns seriously and we thoroughly investigate whenever a concern is raised.”