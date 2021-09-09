Microsoft delays office reopening date indefinitely in America due to ‘COVID-19 uncertainty’

Microsoft on Thursday decided to push the dates for the full reopening of its offices in America indefinitely due to “COVID-19 uncertainty.”

Reuters:

“Given the uncertainty of COVID-19, we’ve decided against attempting to forecast a new date for a full reopening of our U.S. work sites in favor of opening U.S. work sites as soon as we’re able to do so safely based on public health guidance,” Microsoft said in a blog post.

Microsoft had earlier said it will open its Redmond headquarter as well as other U.S. offices on Oct. 4.

Some big tech firms are delaying a return to office, while others like Apple and Facebook are making vaccinations mandatory due to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the country.