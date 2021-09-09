Apple said to be exploring ‘Apple Car’ manufacturing internally

A sketchy Korean language report claims that Apple has restarted its internal Apple Car development after it failed to partner with third parties for parts manufacturing and assembly.

AppleInsider:

The report from Maeil Economic Daily acts as a summary of Apple’s car plans so far, but indicates a renewed commitment to internal development. One source says Apple has revived its vehicle development lab that closed in 2016, one that previously housed over 1,000 Project Titan employees.

The refocused effort comes after months of failed negotiations with companies like Hyundai, Nissan, and BMW. Apple had seemingly hoped to outsource the actual production of its Apple Car to an established manufacturer but encountered headwinds due to existing competition in the industry.

Apple has reportedly been in contact with various companies since, attempting to find a Foxconn-like partner for its Apple Car project. No major brand wanted to conform itself to Apple’s standards, so negotiations have ended.