Apple asks employees to ‘voluntarily’ report COVID-19 vaccination status

Apple is asking all U.S. employees to “voluntarily” report their COVID-19 vaccination status. The company asked the employees to report their status “voluntarily” by mid-September, regardless of whether they are working remotely or from an office.

Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:

The company said it’s using the data to inform its COVID-19 response efforts and protocols. Apple previously asked employees in California, Washington and New Jersey for this information to comply with local regulations.

“As Apple’s COVID-19 response continues to evolve, our primary focus remains keeping our team members, their friends and families, and our entire community healthy,” Apple said in the memo. It set a deadline of Friday, Sept. 17.

Unlike several of its peers in technology, Apple isn’t requiring vaccines…

Apple told employees that it is keeping the vaccine data “confidential and secure” by aggregating the information and not informing managers of responses. Still, that situation could change in the future, the company said.

“It is possible your vaccination status may be used in an identifiable manner, along with other information about your general work environment such as your building location, if we determine or, if it is required that, this information is necessary in order to ensure a healthy and safe work environment,” Apple said in the memo.