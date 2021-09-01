Apple asks employees to ‘voluntarily’ report COVID-19 vaccination status

Apple is asking all U.S. employees to “voluntarily” report their COVID-19 vaccination status. The company asked the employees to report their status “voluntarily” by mid-September, regardless of whether they are working remotely or from an office.
Mark Gurman for Bloomberg News:
The company said it’s using the data to inform its COVID-19 response efforts and protocols. Apple previously asked employees in California, Washington and New Jersey for this information to comply with local regulations.
“As Apple’s COVID-19 response continues to evolve, our primary focus remains keeping our team members, their friends and families, and our entire community healthy,” Apple said in the memo. It set a deadline of Friday, Sept. 17.
Unlike several of its peers in technology, Apple isn’t requiring vaccines…
Apple told employees that it is keeping the vaccine data “confidential and secure” by aggregating the information and not informing managers of responses. Still, that situation could change in the future, the company said.
“It is possible your vaccination status may be used in an identifiable manner, along with other information about your general work environment such as your building location, if we determine or, if it is required that, this information is necessary in order to ensure a healthy and safe work environment,” Apple said in the memo.
MacDailyNews Take: Voluntarily.
3 Comments
Mass psychosis is alive and well in Cupertino.
Study: Vaccinated are 27X Times more likely to get Covid than people with natural immunity: Harvard Epidemiologist demolishes the case for COVID Vaccine Passports
“The newly released data show people who once had a SARS-CoV-2 infection were much less likely than vaccinated people to get Delta, develop symptoms from it, or become hospitalized with serious COVID-19.”
Vaccine passports are morally dubious for many reasons, not the least of which is that freedom of movement is a basic human right. However, vaccine passports become even more senseless in light of the new findings.
“People who have had COVID already have significantly more protection from the virus than people who’ve been vaccinated. Meanwhile, people who’ve not had COVID and choose to not get vaccinated may or may not be making an unwise decision. But if they are, they are principally putting only themselves at risk.”
Source: Foundation for Economic Education (FEE)
Duke university just announced 300 new COVID cases with nearly all of those afflicted are vaccinated people.
A recent 2.2 million database study out of Israel shows actually having COVID protects 12x better than the vaccinated group in the first year. But you need to be young and healthy to avoid issues from this respiratory virus.
Let’s ban fat people before they are a burden to the health care system. Remember…if it saves just one life!