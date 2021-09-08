Apple brass should wake up: Examining the personal contents of users’ iPhones is a mistake

With protests against iPhone backdoor surveillance at multiple Apple Stores across America set for September 13th, Apple brass should wake up and realize that examining the personal contents of users’ iPhones is a mistake.
Tae Kim for Bloomberg Opinion:
After the recent public debate, the concept of scanning someone’s personal device — no matter how ingenious the method — has become repellent. Fight for the Future, a digital rights advocacy group, is organizing protests outside of Apple Stores next week to call for the permanent cancellation of the program, citing privacy concerns.
Then there is the slippery slope argument. Privacy groups are also worried once the technology for fingerprinting CSAM photos is set up, authoritarian governments may ask for surveillance of other types of content on personal devices. These concerns are legitimate. While Apple has explicitly said it would refuse such requests, what happens when there is a court order or legislation that requires it? Once the system is implemented, it opens the door for misuse.
That is why the company should instead just copy the practices of its main technology rivals. Facebook Inc., Alphabet Inc.’s Google and Microsoft Corp. scan for CSAM photos after they’re uploaded. It’s not a perfect solution. Apple would need to look through more photos instead of a small subset. But it is easier for users to accept the idea that images sent for storage on the internet may get examined for illegal content.
Sometimes companies can be too clever for their own good. The sooner Apple realizes this public relations battle is unwinnable, the better. Otherwise, fear of corporate surveillance may dominate the conversation surrounding iPhones for a long time.
MacDailyNews Take: Apple has currently delayed – but still plans to deploy in some fashion – the ill-conceived scheme to scan users’ photo libraries, ostensibly for Child Sexual Abuse Material (CSAM), but which could easily be bastardized by authoritarian governments and agencies to scan for political images, words, etc.
Apple brass should cancel this fiasco immediately and apologize to customers for their attempt to renege on their promise to protect users’ privacy.
We encourage everyone who can to join a #nospyphone Apple Retail Store protest on September 13th at 6:00pm local time. More info, and the opportunity to add your name to the following petition here.
7 Comments
MDN is soooo on the money here. Kudos to you guys! Really appreciate you taking a stand when so many are way too cowardly to do so.
I concur. Privacy is a cornerstone of Apple’s promise to Apple customers.
If they betray our privacy, they betray EVERYTHING!
They already have betrayed our privacy. Their mistake was admitting it.
Apple’s reputation for privacy has been decimated. And it’s over something that won’t see the light of day! That takes serious skill. Yet the damage is done, and like a bad piece of congressional legislation that won’t die, we’ll have to forever be on the lookout for the possible resurrection of this pervasive technology down the road.
Thanks a lot, Tim!
I’d already become concerned when they insisted on pulling up random photos “for you” in the photo app with no way to switch it off. With their announcement of their intent to conduct warrant-less searches of my personal information, they lost me not only as a customer, but as an advocate.
This marks the first time since 1985 that I recommend against buying any Apple products or services. With the loss of Steve Jobs we knew the Apple code base would likely unravel a bit, but never in a million years would I have guessed they’d betray us on privacy.
TIm.. come out and openly admit to the blunder and apologize.
Use every PR resources you have to mitigate the damage already done!
And Fire Those who even thought of a stupid idea like this…let alone carry it this far….. an idea that has done nothing but heavily damage Apples integrity and commitment to PRIVACY … and an idea that will have zero effect on whats it pretends to solve! It will be dead on arrival as anyone can circumvent it by using other platforms… …Yet it will completely destroy Apples Mantra… a Mantra we were willing to pay a premium for!
You Backdoor disguised as Virtue is nothing more that total betrayal of those who believed in Apple and invested in Apple’s Platform and Shares!
NO BACKDOORS… NO MASS SURVEILLANCE CODE DISGUISED AS VIRTUE EMBEDDED IN OUR DEVICES..
…..AND HAVE A BIT MORE RESPECT FOR YOU CUSTOMERS!!! DONT TREAT THEM AS BOZOS!!!!
THE RESULT WILL BE THE CUSTOMERS TREATING APPLE AS A GIANT BOZO!!!!
IMO there is no way Apple recovers from this unless Cook steps down (and the board). Privacy was the one good thing they had going after Jobs died and their code base started to unravel.
I for one will never buy or recommend Apple products or services again (caveat I may buy replacement components on eBay to preserve my investment, but at least one device is already running Linux, more to follow).