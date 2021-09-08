Apple should experience minimal financial impact from App Store changes – analysts

Apple’s recent changes to the App Store in response to regulatory and legal pressure will have minimal financial impact on the company, analysts say.
Patrick Seitz for Investor’s Business Daily:
Morgan Stanley analyst Katy Huberty estimates that the App Store changes announced over the last couple of weeks would lower Apple’s earnings per share by 1% to 2% in a worst-case scenario.
“We see the recent App Store announcements as having minimal financial impact to Apple,” she said in a note to clients Wednesday. However, Huberty did lower her revenue forecast for the App Store, citing slower near-term engagement. But stronger advertising revenue largely will offset that trend, she said…
Even if consumers are offered alternate payment methods for digital content, they’re likely to stick with Apple’s App Store services out of convenience, analysts say. “Our belief is the vast majority of users will stay within the Apple payment and app ecosystem because it’s more secure and easier,” Loup Ventures managing partner Gene Munster and analyst David Stokman said in a blog post.
MacDailyNews Take: Of course, these are minor changes in the grand scheme of things. In related news, U.S. lawmakers are barreling ahead with legislation to change the way Apple Inc. runs its App Store, unconvinced by the company’s recent moves to address antitrust complaints from developers and regulators around the world.
Yet Apple will experience Massive financial impact if they go through with their idiotic BACKDOOR DISGUISED AS VIRTU initiative.
Yoji, you are an optimist. The impact will come from all of us waking up to realize Tim Cook, Steve Jobs, et al have been gaslighting us all these years about customer privacy. Once they admitted to even planning to add warrant-less search and seizure of our personal information, they lost millions of us permanently.
They tried to cover their betrayal of trust as an act to “protect children”. Now do all the children whose phones you want to subject to warrantless searches Tim. Is that protecting them too? SMH