10% of current iPhone users plan to upgrade to ‘iPhone 13’

Savings.com conducted a study of more than 1,500 iPhone users and found that 10% of iPhone users plan to upgrade when the “iPhone 13” is released; 26% aren’t sure yet, and 64% said they have no plans to make the switch, “iPhone 13” sight unseen. A large percentage of those planning to upgrade have relatively new phones; 33% have phones less than a year old.
Satellite connectivity, camera improvements, and larger battery capacity are the rumored upgrades people are looking forward to most.
With an estimated 116 million iPhone users in the United States, [10% of iPhone users] could equate to almost 12 million surefire sales if the phone launches, and another 30 million if undecided users end up making the switch.
Twenty-seven percent of people who said they would buy the iPhone 13 said satellite connectivity was the single rumored feature that appealed most to them, followed by 22 percent who are most looking forward to camera improvements. Some leaks have indicated that various models across the iPhone 13 line would feature improved camera depth perception capabilities, portrait mode video, and ultra-wide lenses.
Twenty percent said larger battery capacity would persuade them, followed by satellite connectivity (17 percent) and camera improvements (11 percent). Holdouts appear to be more motivated by battery capacity improvements than those definitely planning to upgrade.
About seven percent of people who aren’t planning to upgrade said they had “other” features in mind that could convince them to switch to the latest model. By far the most common answer from this small group of people was affordability.
MacDailyNews Take: 10% of 1+ billion iPhone users worldwide equals 100+ million upgrades to “iPhone 13.”
[Thanks to MacDailyNews Reader “Fred Mertz” for the heads up.]
15 Comments
That 10% is pretty good, all things considered.
2021 marks the first year since 1985, that I recommend AGAINST buying ANY Apple Products or services. Since joining the “Woke” Tech crowd, and their advocacy of warrant-less searches of personal customer information, Apple Inc. has lost its way.
And they couldn’t have picked a worse time to show their true colors. I’m overdue to upgrade my iPhone 6s. Samsung has never looked better.
See you Jay – enjoy your iPhone piece of junk knockoff, Steve Jobs would be proud of you !
To believe the wumao turning out to defend Apple’s selling us out with warrant-less searches and sharing of our personal data, we should want the gilded cage because…well it’s gilded. No thanks!
Steve Jobs is the one who put the Chinese Communist Party in charge. We now know he traded his customer’s privacy so he and his overblown ego could “show them” by staging a comeback using cheap Chinese slave labor.
But you keep repeating the FUD about leaving the Apple plantation. Apple uses Samsung screens, and other components because Apple frankly can’t manufacture anything. Apple’s hardware was never their selling point, it was always the software. And now that software spies on us and performs orwellian warrant-less searches of our data.
Good job!
So you reckon that Samsung is a more trustworthy guardian of your privacy than Apple?
Doesn’t sound like any Samsung I know.
U mean android? Ha Google come out and blatently stated that they will embed a mass survaialnce code in android?
Are u comparing your speculation against a fact?….Fact being Apple’s blatant, in your face announcement! and absolute Hypocrisy!
I can audit Samsung’s Tizen or even Google’s Android. Tim Cook already admitted Apple plans to perform warrant-less searches of my data without permission. That doesn’t sound like any Apple I know.
So a website called Savings.com has run an informal poll that says only 10% of current iPhone users will upgrade to the iPhone 13. Hmm, Savings.com. MacDaily News constantly talks about how premium iPhone and Apple shoppers are, so why would you be running “an informal survey” from Savings.com, which clearly is not a destination web site for the vast majority of iPhone users. Choose more wisely, please, when printing this crap!
the rest are in SHOCK by Apples blatant DISRESPECT AND TOTAL BETRAYAL OF THEIR CUSTOMERS BY ATTEMPTING TO INSTALL A BACKDOOR IN EVERYONE OF THEIR DEVICES DISGUISED AS VIRTUE! ( HYPOCRISY DOES NOT GET WORSE THAN THIS)
WAKE THE F UP APPLE?TIM?CRAIG
VOJI, I share your frustration.
James… it is beyond just frustration…
Its down right anger.
I feel manipulated and played with … both in my investment in their products/platform and investment in their shares!
If they go through with this.. im out!
And if the shares get a material hit..ill be looking into suing on grounds of disinformation, manipulation and misleading publicity of Privacy ( only to see a blatant overnight 180 and a knife in the believers back )
I wonder if this number would have been higher if people felt they could trust Apple on privacy? Nice screw up, Apple.
Looking at the photo comparing iPhone 12 camera bump with iPhone 13, why do the circular sub-bumps need to be that large? It’s not like the lens extends to the edge of the circular extensions. The lens is tiny. I’m thinking it’s just for show, to visually distinguish between 12 and 13. Look how fake big, these new camera lenses…
Who cares? Apple can no longer be trusted. iPhone features are now meaningless
I’m sure if all of you, who are freaked out about privacy took your investment in AAPL and put it somewhere else, they’d sink like a stone…not
You mean like putting my decades of investment in their backstabbing products into contributing to the efforts to jailbreak and load Samsung’s Tizen or Google’s Android on their newest devices within days of release? Game on!
Warrantless searches of customers’ private data without consent isn’t just a dumb corporate decision, it reveals the contempt Apple’s management and board have for us.
When people realized that it was Microsoft’s DOS that made IBM-PC and compatibles run, IBM’s industry dominance evaporated overnight. If Apple doesn’t do exactly what the Chinese Communists tell them to, they know Apple has no fallback manufacturing capability and will implode once the general public finds out. Let’s make sure everyone finds out.