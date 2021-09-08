10% of current iPhone users plan to upgrade to ‘iPhone 13’

Savings.com conducted a study of more than 1,500 iPhone users and found that 10% of iPhone users plan to upgrade when the “iPhone 13” is released; 26% aren’t sure yet, and 64% said they have no plans to make the switch, “iPhone 13” sight unseen. A large percentage of those planning to upgrade have relatively new phones; 33% have phones less than a year old.

Annie Kim for Savings.com:

Satellite connectivity, camera improvements, and larger battery capacity are the rumored upgrades people are looking forward to most.

With an estimated 116 million iPhone users in the United States, [10% of iPhone users] could equate to almost 12 million surefire sales if the phone launches, and another 30 million if undecided users end up making the switch.

Twenty-seven percent of people who said they would buy the iPhone 13 said satellite connectivity was the single rumored feature that appealed most to them, followed by 22 percent who are most looking forward to camera improvements. Some leaks have indicated that various models across the iPhone 13 line would feature improved camera depth perception capabilities, portrait mode video, and ultra-wide lenses.

Twenty percent said larger battery capacity would persuade them, followed by satellite connectivity (17 percent) and camera improvements (11 percent). Holdouts appear to be more motivated by battery capacity improvements than those definitely planning to upgrade.

About seven percent of people who aren’t planning to upgrade said they had “other” features in mind that could convince them to switch to the latest model. By far the most common answer from this small group of people was affordability.