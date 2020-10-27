There are now over one billion Apple iPhone users

According to an estimate from Above Avalon‘s Neil Cybart, Apple surpassed the billion iPhone users milestone last month, some thirteen years after the transformative device’s introduction.

Neil Cybart for Above Avalon:

Thirteen years after going on sale, the iPhone remains the perennial most popular and best-selling smartphone. Competitors continue to either shamelessly copy iPhone or, at a minimum, be heavily influenced by the iPhone…

Apple is still bringing in approximately 20M to 30M new iPhone users per year. These users are prime candidates for moving deeper into the Apple ecosystem by purchasing other Apple devices and services. Strong growth trends seen with iCloud storage, Apple’s content distribution services, Apple Watch, AirPods, and even iPad / Mac are made possible by hundreds of millions of people moving beyond just an iPhone to own additional Apple services and devices…

The iPhone was the largest contributor to Apple growing its overall installed base from 125 million people in 2010 to more than a billion in 2020… While the iPhone may have been responsible for Apple getting to a billion users, wearables have a decent shot of getting Apple to two billion users.