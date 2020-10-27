JPMorgan: President Trump victory most favorable outcome for stock market

U.S. investment bank JPMorgan expects the S&P500 index to surge 12.6% to 3,900 points if the re-election of U.S. President Donald Trump occurs next week, calling such an outcome the most favorable for stock markets. JPM said in a note to clients on Monday, “We see an ‘orderly’ Trump victory as the most favorable outcome for equities.”
JPMorgan said several of its data gatherings, such as voter registration, Twitter sentiment, point to a “tightening race”. The bank sees a gridlock in the election as a “net positive” for stocks. The odds of a “blue wave” have narrowed slightly since mid-October.
Within sectors, JPM sees beaten down energy and financial stocks to likely be key beneficiaries of a Trump victory, while a Biden win could trigger a rotation from U.S. growth stocks to non-U.S. growth stocks, given the risk of higher taxes.
“We find that energy, financials and healthcare sectors could likely see the most outsized moves as they have been explicitly referenced by each candidate on the campaign trail,” the bank added.
MacDailyNews Note: In the U.S., Election Day 2020 is Tuesday, November 3rd. More info about U.S. Voting and Elections: https://www.usa.gov/voting
History shows, the market cares fairly little about who occupies the WH. With that said, there is a, approximate 5% avg lead for the D’s. The R’s were in office during the two strongest markets in history, but they also presided during the “winning” worst.
To no fault of anyone in the current line-up, the US’s habit of debt for decades has been severely complicated by Covid…so, the “rules” and historical market patterns maybe thrown out the window going forward. We’ve entered into an arena we’ve never been before, so speaking from experience is almost impossible. Say hello to MMT and everything it beholds.
I am a political moderate. My father was a Republican and my mother is a Democrat. I know that there are some political trolls on this website who may choose to attack my comments here, but to them I ask the question, “How can your candidate win, if you don’t appeal to moderates?” — regardless of what you see in the media, the majority of voters are moderates . . . Here is what I see in the ‘real world.’ In recent months I have been in Los Angeles, Las Vegas, and Phoenix. Everywhere I see small businesses that have closed. I see numerous apartment buildings with “vacancy” signs (as people have moved back home to live with their parents) . . . We already ‘are’ in the middle of a recession/depression, but all ‘accounting’ practices have been put on hold as the 2 parties are in the middle of an election campaign . . . But once 2021 arrives, you will wish it was 2020. If you thought 2008 was bad, 2021 will bring a whole new level of ugly. In Las Vegas, they estimate that they could have 100,000 evictions in the next 6 months. Where are those people going to go? Try living in your car (if you have one) when it’s 110 degrees outside. In a consumer-based economy, who is going to eat at your restaurant, if your customers have no money, or owe thousands of dollars in “back rent” to their landlords . . . It is an impossible situation . . . so when you look at Donald Trump, who hasn’t even been able (still) to provide enough N95 masks to hospitals, how do you think he will handle the 2021 economic collapse? — “Oh, I have put Jared Kushner in charge of it. He’ll fix it” . . . so for anyone who thinks this is a “Trump vs Biden” election, you are mistaken. This election and your vote is an answer to this question: “Do you want Trump running the country when we are in the middle of the biggest economic collapse in U.S. History?”
I certainly don’t want a bunch of leftists using an old dementia puppet to hike taxes so they can transfer trillions of dollars to 3rd world countries in exchange for unicorn fart credits, that’s for sure. Throwing open the borders to all comers, socialist “healthcare,” the moronic Green New Deal, etc. is the perfect recipe for financial ruin.
Your problem is that you don’t understand which candidate appeals to “moderates,” but you might finally figure it out on Nov. 4th.
By the way, Trump brought the U.S. to record low unemployment, so of course we want him charting the way back from the COVID overreaction. Obama-Biden presided over the slowest, most anemic “recovery” in U.S. history. Obama-Biden, the do-nothing fools, thought Trump would need “to wave a magic wand” to achieve that. Obama-Biden, the great planners, who left hundreds of judicial appointments open for Trump and McConnell to happily fill, achieving a Conservative judiciary for a generation.
And, Jared Kushner is busy being instrumental in bringing peace to the Middle East.
You would do well to remember, this is a World-wide pandemic and a WW econ challenge. The Virus came at a time that the WW econ was in bubble formation and susceptible. Jim Cramer and people of his ilk aren’t likely to make note of it, but the Virus was the pin that did what pins do to bubbles. To think that any one person is to adroitly conquer what we’re experiencing involves some dreaming. Regardless of who, the winner is going to need a lot of near supernatural strength to tangle with what’s ahead, imo.
Imagine if Franklin Roosevelt had announced that December 7, 1941 was a date that would soon be forgotten because we were obviously turning the corner in our relations with the Greater Southeast Asia Coprosperity Sphere. The Japanese threat would just go away like a miracle as soon as warm weather arrived. We had a plan, but nobody was allowed to see it until its formal unveiling in two weeks (repeating a promise first made two weeks before March 20, 1933). As for the almost 3000 dead at Pearl Harbor, “It is what it is,” “Admiral Kimmel and General Short are both Republicans,” and “Men who volunteer for the Navy are suckers who shouldn’t complain when their ship sinks.”
