‘Platonic’ comedy series, starring Seth Rogen and Rose Byrne, coming to Apple TV+

Apple TV+ will expand its award-winning offering of comedy series with “Platonic,” a new series starring Emmy and Golden Globe nominees Rose Byrne and Seth Rogen, and co-written by Nick Stoller and Francesca Delbanco (“Friends from College”). The series will be produced for Apple by Sony Pictures Television.
The series reunites Byrne and Rogen with director Nick Stoller following their collaboration on the “Neighbors” films.
“Platonic” is a 10-episode, half-hour comedy which explores the inner workings of platonic friendship. A pair of former best friends who met in their youth (played by Byrne and Rogen) reconnect as adults and try to mend the rift that led to their falling out. As their friendship becomes more consuming, it destabilizes their lives and causes them to reevaluate their choices.
In addition to writing, Stoller will direct. Rose Byrne, Seth Rogen and Conor Welch will serve as executive producers on the series.
“Platonic” will premiere alongside upcoming Apple Original comedy series including “Physical,” also starring Rose Byrne; “The Afterparty,” a new comedy from Academy Award, BAFTA and Golden Globe Award winners Chris Miller and Phil Lord, and Sony Pictures Television; “Schmigadoon!,” a musical comedy project executive produced by Lorne Michaels; “Mr. Corman,” directed, written and executive produced by Joseph Gordon-Levitt; as well as returning series including Peabody Award winner “Dickinson,” and critically acclaimed comedies “Ted Lasso” and “Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet.”
MacDailyNews Take: If it’s at least half as enjoyable as Ted Lasso, Apple TV+ will have yet another winner!
The Ted Lasso trailers were terrible and it’s not the kind of thing I’m into (1/2 hour situational comedy and sports).
With all the positive reviews I gave it a try.
It’s so good. I can see why the trailers couldn’t capture it. It’s about characters, and emotional arcs that unfold over hours not in quick quips. It’s got heart and substance, and it’s super funny.
Disposable, Thanks for this input. I’ll check into it and give it a shot.